Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chapmanville, WV

Roger Dale Liming

By Naomi Bowles
Posted by 
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago

Roger Dale Liming, 72 of Chapmanville passed away Friday, July 30, 2021 at Logan Regional Medical Center in Logan. Born January 28, 1949 in Logan, he was the son of the late Earl and Sylvia Ruby Hunter Liming. Preceding him in death was his wife Patricia Liming.

Roger was a 1966 graduate of Logan High School. He then attended Marshall University and graduated in 1970. In June of 1970 he married the love of his life Patricia. Roger and Pat were married for 37 years until her passing in 2007. Roger was a Loan Officer at the Bank of Man and then a Loan Officer for LB&T for 29 years. He was also an Honorably Discharge U S Air Force Veteran.

Those left to cherish his include his two daughters, Christy L. (James E) Liming Bland of Melbourne, FL and Katherine Stamper of Chapmanville, two granddaughters Payton Elizabeth Stamper and Layken Gabrielle Vance, nieces Angela King of Henlawson and Kimberly Jarrell Ross of Man, great nephew Joshua Tyler Ross and cousin Acie (Vickie Dingess) Liming of Logan.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 7, 2021at 2:30 PM at Forest Lawn Cemetery at Pecks Mill, WV with Rev. Barney Goins officiating.

Honaker Funeral Home of Logan has been entrusted with the arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Roger Dale Liming please visit our Tribute Store.

Comments / 0

Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
591
Followers
851
Post
113K+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chapmanville, WV
City
Pecks Mill, WV
Logan, WV
Obituaries
City
Man, WV
City
Logan, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tyler Ross#Marshall University#Ruby Hunter#Logan High School#The Bank Of Man#Lb T#Honorably Discharge U S#Tribute Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Beckley, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Anthony C. “Red” Scruggs

Funeral service will be 1:00PM Monday, August 9, 2021 at St. Paul Baptist Temple 129 Rice St., Beckley with Rev. Walter M. Leach officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Beckley. Friends, while wearing masks and observing social distancing, may view one hour prior to the service. Email condolences...
Fayetteville, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Community feel important for Summers County’s Evans

Hinton – Fayetteville graduate Josh Evans has spent his career as an assistant coach, mostly in his home town of Fayetteville. After his playing days for the Pirates he was an assistant on Dave Moneypenny’s staff before the school closed in 2019, consolidating into Oak Hill. That community feel was...
Huntington, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Police: Man made video of grandfather’s killing in WVa

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A man who told police he killed his 94-year-old grandfather made a video of the killing and sent it to family members, a police officer in West Virginia said Thursday. Seth Ellis Donald, 36, who is charged with first-degree murder, was extradited to West Virginia last...

Comments / 0

Community Policy