Roger Dale Liming, 72 of Chapmanville passed away Friday, July 30, 2021 at Logan Regional Medical Center in Logan. Born January 28, 1949 in Logan, he was the son of the late Earl and Sylvia Ruby Hunter Liming. Preceding him in death was his wife Patricia Liming.

Roger was a 1966 graduate of Logan High School. He then attended Marshall University and graduated in 1970. In June of 1970 he married the love of his life Patricia. Roger and Pat were married for 37 years until her passing in 2007. Roger was a Loan Officer at the Bank of Man and then a Loan Officer for LB&T for 29 years. He was also an Honorably Discharge U S Air Force Veteran.

Those left to cherish his include his two daughters, Christy L. (James E) Liming Bland of Melbourne, FL and Katherine Stamper of Chapmanville, two granddaughters Payton Elizabeth Stamper and Layken Gabrielle Vance, nieces Angela King of Henlawson and Kimberly Jarrell Ross of Man, great nephew Joshua Tyler Ross and cousin Acie (Vickie Dingess) Liming of Logan.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 7, 2021at 2:30 PM at Forest Lawn Cemetery at Pecks Mill, WV with Rev. Barney Goins officiating.

Honaker Funeral Home of Logan has been entrusted with the arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Roger Dale Liming please visit our Tribute Store.