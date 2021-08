OMG, I’m dying here from the details of the pre- and post- reunion roles for K-drama stars Yoon Kye Sang and Seo Ji Hye. The two have been offered the leads in Kiss Sixth Sense that will stream on Disney so even the Mouse Kingdom is getting into the K-drama action after Netflix took the plunge 4 years ago. I would love to see them in a romance drama as leads but it would actually be a reunion for the two a full 17 years later. They were in She is Nineteen in 2004 where they played fraternal twin siblings ahahaha. I totally forgot that, I was in it for the heart thumping romance between the passed too early Jung Da Bin as the candy female lead and the younger grumpier brother played by Yoon Kye Sang. Anyhoo, that drama still gets me with the title OST track whenever I hear it and honestly the whole cast went on to do well and even Jung Da Bin did lead after lead until her passing. I hope these two accept Kiss Sixth Sense which is about a girl who can see the future when she kisses someone and she accidentally kisses her boss’s neck and sees them in bed together. Ohlalala, tres scandalous!