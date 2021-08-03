Services set for West Virginia soldier from Korean War

CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — Services are set for a West Virginia soldier who went missing during the Korean War.

The remains of Army Cpl. Pete W. Conley will be interred Friday at Forest Lawn Cemetery in the Logan County community of Pecks Mill, the U.S. Army said in a news release. Evans Funeral Home in Chapmanville will hold a funeral service before the interment.

The Chapmanville resident was 19 when his unit was attacked in North Korea, and he was reported missing in action on Dec. 12, 1950. Following the battle, his remains could not be recovered.

North Korea turned over Conley’s remains in 2018. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced last month that scientists used DNA and other analysis to identify Conley’s remains in June 2020.

More than 7,500 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.