Charles “Gary” Adams, Sr., age 70, of Zenith, WV, passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his family following a long illness. Born November 24, 1950 in Monroe County, WV, he was the son of the late Robert and Daisy Humphreys Adams. Gary worked hard his entire life and was retired from the West Virginia Department of Highways. He had a competitive edge and enjoyed drag racing at area racing events on the weekends for several years. Gary loved playing his guitar and singing. He also liked to talk to people all around on his CB radios, and was well known by his CB handle, “Pink Panther”. Gary loved his family dearly and he especially loved spending time with his grandchildren. Gary loved the Lord and was a member of the Crimson Springs Church at Zenith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Edwin, Roger, and Paul Adams. Survivors include his loving wife of 49 years, Peggy Allen Adams of Union, WV; one son, Gary Adams, Jr. of Zenith, WV; one daughter, April Cannady and Tim Twisdale of Jacksonville, FL; four grandchildren, Damien and Cassidy Adams of Princeton, WV and Madison and Meghan Cannady of Jacksonville, FL; one sister, Shelby Hall of Gap Mills, WV; mother-in-law, Reddie Allen of Union, WV; Special friend and sister-in-law, Janie and Larry Clarkson of Union, WV; Special friend and brother-in-law, Dale and Tammy Allen of Lewisburg, WV; and his two very special dogs, Mo and Runner.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, August 5, 2021 at the Groves-Mann Funeral Home Chapel in Union, WV Pastor James Deskins officiating. Burial will follow in Carmel Cemetery at Gap Mills, WV. Friends may call Thursday, August 5, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. until time of the service at the funeral home. Bobby Ray Dunbar, Tim Twisdale, Dale Allen, Kelvin Clarkson, Larry Clarkson, Damien Adams, Ivan Allen, and Ben Allen will serve as Pallbearers. Those wishing to send the Adams Family online condolences or would like to sign the online guestbook may do so by visiting www.groves-mann.com Arrangements by Groves-Mann Funeral Home in Union, WV.