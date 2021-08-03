Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Charles “Gary” Adams, Sr.

By Naomi Bowles
Posted by 
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago

Charles “Gary” Adams, Sr., age 70, of Zenith, WV, passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his family following a long illness. Born November 24, 1950 in Monroe County, WV, he was the son of the late Robert and Daisy Humphreys Adams. Gary worked hard his entire life and was retired from the West Virginia Department of Highways. He had a competitive edge and enjoyed drag racing at area racing events on the weekends for several years. Gary loved playing his guitar and singing. He also liked to talk to people all around on his CB radios, and was well known by his CB handle, “Pink Panther”. Gary loved his family dearly and he especially loved spending time with his grandchildren. Gary loved the Lord and was a member of the Crimson Springs Church at Zenith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Edwin, Roger, and Paul Adams. Survivors include his loving wife of 49 years, Peggy Allen Adams of Union, WV; one son, Gary Adams, Jr. of Zenith, WV; one daughter, April Cannady and Tim Twisdale of Jacksonville, FL; four grandchildren, Damien and Cassidy Adams of Princeton, WV and Madison and Meghan Cannady of Jacksonville, FL; one sister, Shelby Hall of Gap Mills, WV; mother-in-law, Reddie Allen of Union, WV; Special friend and sister-in-law, Janie and Larry Clarkson of Union, WV; Special friend and brother-in-law, Dale and Tammy Allen of Lewisburg, WV; and his two very special dogs, Mo and Runner.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, August 5, 2021 at the Groves-Mann Funeral Home Chapel in Union, WV Pastor James Deskins officiating. Burial will follow in Carmel Cemetery at Gap Mills, WV. Friends may call Thursday, August 5, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. until time of the service at the funeral home. Bobby Ray Dunbar, Tim Twisdale, Dale Allen, Kelvin Clarkson, Larry Clarkson, Damien Adams, Ivan Allen, and Ben Allen will serve as Pallbearers. Those wishing to send the Adams Family online condolences or would like to sign the online guestbook may do so by visiting www.groves-mann.com Arrangements by Groves-Mann Funeral Home in Union, WV.

Comments / 0

Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
591
Followers
851
Post
113K+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Adams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zenith#Groves Mann Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Akron, INTimes-Union Newspaper

Charles Sterk

AKRON – Charles Sterk, 85, of rural Claypool, and formerly of Akron, passed at 1 a.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021, at his residence. Charles was born on Sept. 10, 1935, in Cook County, Ill., to the late Cornelius H. and Winnie Kelderhouse Sterk. He was married on Oct. 22, 1955, in the Burton Church of Rochester, to Margaret Rose Johnson. She preceded him in death on Feb. 28, 2005. Charles then was married on Aug. 12, 2006, in the Eel River Church of Silver Lake to Marilyn Sue Drudge; she survives.
Forest, OHKenton Times

Obit Myrtle Kalb

Graveside services for Myrtle B. Kalb, 85 took place July 22 at the Jackson Center Cemetery by the Rev. Gary T. Mulholland. Memorial contributions may be made to Kenton Full Gospel Church in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home 301 S. Patterson St. Forest, OH 45843. To extend a condolence...
Kenton, OHKenton Times

Obit Timothy Haley

A graveside service for Timothy R. Haley, 74 will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021 at Hueston Cemetery in Forest with military honors conducted by the McVitty VFW Post 1182, American Legion Post 259, both of Forest and Amvets Post 1994 of Kenton. He died Monday, July 26,...
Sumter, SCItem

STANLEY BROOKS

Stanley "Butch" Brooks departed this life on Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Charlotte, North Carolina. He was born on Nov. 23, 1953, in Sumter, to the late John J. and Lucille Mobley Brooks. He was a 1971 graduate of Hillcrest High School and shortly thereafter joined the United States Army, where he fought in the Vietnam War. After 20 years of service, he retired as a sergeant first class. He spent his retirement in Columbia and Charlotte.
Upper Sandusky, OHDaily Chief-Union

Obit Thomas Morehart Sr.

Thomas “Tom” M. Morehart Sr., age 84, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at his home in Upper Sandusky, surrounded by family. Funeral services for Thomas M. Morehart Sr. are private, with Pastor Bill Williamson officiating. Burial will take place at Old Mission Cemetery, where military graveside rites will be conducted by the Upper Sandusky Color Guard.
Roswell, NMrdrnews.com

Larry Joseph Flores

Larry Joseph Flores was called home to our Lord from a lifetime battle with agent orange from Vietnam in 1967 as he served the United States Armed Forces (Army). Larry was born March 9, 1950, in Roswell NM, at St. Mary’s hospital to his parents George Florez and Connie Florez.
Bucyrus, OHDaily Chief-Union

Obit Shirley Groves

BUCYRUS — Shirley Ann Groves, 81, of Bucyrus, died July 17, 2021, at Westbrook Assisted Living after a long battle with cancer. A graveside service for Shirley is 10:30 a.m. Friday, in Nevada Cemetery with Pastor Mike Greenler officiating. Memorial contributions may be made payable to the American Cancer Society or to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Upper Sandusky, OHDaily Chief-Union

Obit Marjorie Donaugh

Marjorie E. “Margie” Donaugh, age 88, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her family. A funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with Pastor Bill Williamson officiating. Burial will follow at Old Mission Cemetery. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Obituariestowntalkradio.com

Sgt. Joshua Blake Bartlett

Sgt. Joshua Blake Bartlett, age 38 went to be the Lord on July 15, 2021. He was a graduate of a homeschool program taught out of Pensacola, Florida he attended from third grade to his senior year. He graduated in the year 2000. He completed his higher education from South Plains College with an Associates degree in Criminal Justice in the year 2012. He graduated from the South Plains Police Academy in August of 2012. He then went on to attend Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls and graduated with a Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences in 2015.
Pound, VACoalfield.com

KATHERINE PAULINE KILLEN

Celebration of Life services for Katherine Pauline Killen, who passed away September 4, 2020, will be held Saturday, July 31 at 11 a.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11316 Riverside Circle, Pound. Please join the family for a reception immediately following the service at The Bolling Building, 851 Main Street, Pound.
Olney, TXolneyenterprise.com

The Rachuig-Swaim House

Conrad Dieter (1839-1915) moved to the Olney area in 1880 and acquired the south half of survey 158. He was a native of Germany, a member of the Roman Catholic Church and the donor of the land for the Pioneer Cemetery of Olney. Mr. Dieter’s heirs sold the land in 1916, and it passed through several owners, and the 40 acres that concern this house became 35 acres. The 4.8 acres out of the Southwest corner was the home to the W. C. (Will) Noah (1865-1929) family at some time, and the youngest child of Mr. Noah was Fannie (1901-1991), who became Mrs. Carl Ramsey, one of Olney’s well-known piano teachers.
Religiongulfcoastnewstoday.com

Bayside Baptist welcomes new pastor

Bayside Baptist Church is excited to introduce you to our new Pastor, Gregory Brown. He is a 2005 graduate of the Southern Baptist Seminary in Louisville, Ky. He has previously served two churches in Indiana as their Pastor and as a Hospice Chaplain in Houston, Texas for five years. Greg and his wife Debbie are the parents of three adult children and one grandchild and are excited to be a part of Bayside Baptist Church.
Upper Sandusky, OHDaily Chief-Union

Obit Christina Swinehart

Christina B. Swinehart, age 92, of Upper Sandusky, formerly of Nevada, passed away July 25, 2021, at Westbrook Assisted Living. A funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Friday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with the Rev. Brad McKibben officiating. Interment will be in Nevada Cemetery. Visitation is 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Upper Sandusky, OHDaily Chief-Union

Obit Nicholas Frombaugh

Nicholas A. Frombaugh, age 33, of Nevada, died Tuesday, July 27, 2021, from an automobile accident. A funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Transfiguration of The Lord Catholic Church, Upper Sandusky, with Father Conrad Sutter OFM, Conv. and Deacon Kevin Wintersteller officiating. Interment will follow at St. Peter Catholic Cemetery, Upper Sandusky. Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky.
Sheffield Lake, OHMorning Journal

Moores wed 50 years

On July 24, 1971, Lynette Miller and Kenneth Moore said their vows at United Church of Christ in Sheffield Lake. Kenneth grew up in Defiance. After high school, he went into the Army Chemical Corps from 1961 to 1964 and then he went off to college. Lynette and Kenneth met...
Carey, OHDaily Chief-Union

Obit Eric Miller

CAREY — Eric William Miller, of Carey, died late Thursday afternoon, July 29, 2021, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital in Upper Sandusky. The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey. A Mass of Christian burial is 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Basilica of Our Lady of Consolation in Carey, with the Rev. Tom Merrill, OFM Conv., officiating. A private graveside service will be held at a later date in Spring Grove Cemetery, Carey.
Ruskin, FLobservernews.net

COVID takes Frank Ortega; son and wife start foundation

The first annual Coach Frank Ortega Foundation girls flag football tournament was held to a resounding success on a recent weekend in July. The Coach Frank Ortega Foundation was founded by Joshua Ortega, his son, and Melissa Ortega, his wife, in memory of the late Frank Ortega. Frank Ortega passed...
Anderson, TXNavasota Examiner

Evergreen Baptist VBS concludes

A couple’s shower was held Sunday afternoon, July 18, for Kendra England and Jose Smith at the Keith Community Center. Many friends and family members were present. A meal was served, and many gifts were given as well. The bride-to-be’s parents, Mark and Kimann England were present as well. A special guest was the bride’s brother, Andrew England, who is in the U.S. Army. The couple wed in Montgomery Saturday, July 24. Their honeymoon will be in Hawaii. Join me in wishing them many years of happiness together.
Suttons Bay, MIleelanaunews.com

MARIE F. JOHNSON

Marie Flora Johnson, 76, of Suttons Bay, passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at MediLodge of Leelanau. Marie was born Sept. 25, 1944 in Traverse City the daughter of Emery and Flora (Buehrer) Johnson. Marie was fond of recounting her childhood in Leland. She had good memories of her family,...
Religionnews9.com

Falls Creek Guest Preacher Wade Morris Dies After Contracting COVID-19

The Rev. Wade Morris, an evangelist who spoke across the country, died Tuesday morning after contracting COVID-19. He was a guest speaker at Falls Creek Youth Camp last month. Morris spoke at the Christian summer camp near Davis, Oklahoma during the week of July 5, according to Brian Hobbs, Communications Director of Oklahoma Baptists, which puts on the camp.

Comments / 0

Community Policy