We are used to seeing great athletes powering through obstacles and setbacks, even physical injuries, on their way to greatness. We celebrate them for their courage. But we rarely see them struggling with mental pressure and self doubt, the kind that can be more crippling than the kneed injury that Tiger Woods had when he won the U.S. Open in 2008, or the badly injured ankle that Kerri Strug had when she performed the final vault to clinch the team gymnastics gold medal for the USA in the 1996 Olympics.