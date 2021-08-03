Cancel
Chemistry

The hunt for red fluorescent proteins

By Amber Dance, View author publications, Google Scholar
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy pushing fluorescent proteins further into the red, bioengineers are expanding the palette and penetration depth of biological imaging. Amber Dance is a freelance writer in Los Angeles, California. You have full access to this article via your institution. Green fluorescent protein is one of the most popular items in...

www.nature.com

ScienceNature.com

Rapid statistical discrimination of fluorescence images of T cell receptors on immobilizing surfaces with different coating conditions

The spatial organization of T cell receptors (TCRs) correlates with membrane-associated signal amplification, dispersion, and regulation during T cell activation. Despite its potential clinical importance, quantitative analysis of the spatial arrangement of TCRs from standard fluorescence images remains difficult. Here, we report Statistical Classification Analyses of Membrane Protein Images or SCAMPI as a technique capable of analyzing the spatial arrangement of TCRs on the plasma membrane of T cells. We leveraged medical image analysis techniques that utilize pixel-based values. We transformed grayscale pixel values from fluorescence images of TCRs into estimated model parameters of partial differential equations. The estimated model parameters enabled an accurate classification using linear discrimination techniques, including Fisher Linear Discriminant (FLD) and Logistic Regression (LR). In a proof-of-principle study, we modeled and discriminated images of fluorescently tagged TCRs from Jurkat T cells on uncoated cover glass surfaces (Null) or coated cover glass surfaces with either positively charged poly-L-lysine (PLL) or TCR cross-linking anti-CD3 antibodies (OKT3). Using 80 training images and 20 test images per class, our statistical technique achieved 85% discrimination accuracy for both OKT3 versus PLL and OKT3 versus Null conditions. The run time of image data download, model construction, and image discrimination was 21.89 s on a laptop computer, comprised of 20.43 s for image data download, 1.30 s on the FLD-SCAMPI analysis, and 0.16 s on the LR-SCAMPI analysis. SCAMPI represents an alternative approach to morphology-based qualifications for discriminating complex patterns of membrane proteins conditioned on a small sample size and fast runtime. The technique paves pathways to characterize various physiological and pathological conditions using the spatial organization of TCRs from patient T cells.
ScienceNature.com

Proteins sorted by ‘chaos and disorder’

Entropy-driven protein sorting traffics membrane-anchored exposed proteins to the surface of Gram-positive bacteria. A host of studies has addressed the functions of exported proteins in Gram-negative bacteria and characterized the pathways that they follow, from the ribosome, across the inner and outer membranes, and into the extracellular milieu. Remarkably, relatively little attention has thus far been paid to the mechanisms underlying protein passage through the Gram-positive bacterial cell wall. Protein export in Gram-positive species has been assumed to occur by passive diffusion after energy-driven membrane translocation, with chaperone-mediated post-translocational folding at the trans-side of the membrane1.
Sciencegreenmedinfo.com

Andrographolide and its fluorescent derivative inhibit the main proteases of 2019-nCoV and SARS-CoV through covalent linkage.

Andrographolide and its fluorescent derivative inhibit the main proteases of 2019-nCoV and SARS-CoV through covalent linkage. Tzu-Hau Shi, Yi-Long Huang, Chiao-Che Chen, Wen-Chieh Pi, Yu-Ling Hsu, Lee-Chiang Lo, Wei-Yi Chen, Shu-Ling Fu, Chao-Hsiung Lin. Article Affiliation:. Tzu-Hau Shi. Abstract:. The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic caused by 2019 novel coronavirus...
Agriculturemeatpoultry.com

Ingredion unveils structured vegetable protein

WESTCHESTER, ILL. — Ingredion Inc. debuted a new textured protein at the Institute of Food Technologists’ FIRST virtual conference, held July 19-21. The company added VITESSENSE TEX Crumbles 102 textured protein to its range of plant-based solutions for the United States and Canada. The new structured vegetable protein is derived...
ScienceNature.com

Regulation of SKP2 protein stability by heat shock protein 90 chaperone machinery

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 276 (2021) Cite this article. S phase kinase-associated protein 2 (SKP2), a substrate recognition component of the SCFSKP2 ubiquitin ligase complex, plays an oncogenic role in tumorigenesis by targeting a variety of tumor suppressors (e.g., p21, p27, and p130) for ubiquitination and subsequent degradation.1 As a well-characterized oncoprotein, the aberrant expression and dysregulation of SKP2 are frequently observed in different human cancers. Given its critical role in governing tumorigenesis and progression, SKP2 has emerged as a potential pharmacological target for anticancer therapy.1.
ScienceNature.com

CRISPR/Cas-9 mediated knock-in by homology dependent repair in the West Nile Virus vector Culex quinquefasciatus Say

Culex quinquefasciatus Say is a mosquito distributed in both tropical and subtropical regions of the world. It is a night-active, opportunistic blood-feeder and vectors many animal and human diseases, including West Nile Virus and avian malaria. Current vector control methods (e.g. physical/chemical) are increasingly ineffective; use of insecticides also imposes hazards to both human and ecosystem health. Advances in genome editing have allowed the development of genetic insect control methods, which are species-specific and, theoretically, highly effective. CRISPR/Cas9 is a bacteria-derived programmable gene editing tool that is functional in a range of species. We describe the first successful germline gene knock-in by homology dependent repair in C. quinquefasciatus. Using CRISPR/Cas9, we integrated an sgRNA expression cassette and marker gene encoding a fluorescent protein fluorophore (Hr5/IE1-DsRed, Cq7SK-sgRNA) into the kynurenine 3-monooxygenase (kmo) gene. We achieved a minimum transformation rate of 2.8%, similar to rates in other mosquito species. Precise knock-in at the intended locus was confirmed. Insertion homozygotes displayed a white eye phenotype in early-mid larvae and a recessive lethal phenotype by pupation. This work provides an efficient method for engineering C. quinquefasciatus, providing a new tool for developing genetic control tools for this vector.
NutritionMedical News Today

Protein at breakfast builds more muscle than protein at dinner

Chrononutrition is a field that ties maximum nutritional benefit from food to the time of day a person consumes it. A new study, led by scientists from Waseda University in Tokyo, Japan, concludes that protein consumed in the morning promotes muscle growth more than protein eaten later in the day.
ChemistryPhys.org

Improving the observation of protein bonding

Researchers working with Oak Ridge National Laboratory developed a new method to observe how proteins, at the single-molecule level, bind with other molecules and more accurately pinpoint certain molecular behavior in complex physiological environments. At ORNL's Center for Nanophase Materials Sciences, researchers produced zero-mode waveguides, or ZMWs, which are optical...
ChemistryNature.com

Electron spin resonance resolves intermediate triplet states in delayed fluorescence

Molecular organic fluorophores are currently used in organic light-emitting diodes, though non-emissive triplet excitons generated in devices incorporating conventional fluorophores limit the efficiency. This limit can be overcome in materials that have intramolecular charge-transfer excitonic states and associated small singlet-triplet energy separations; triplets can then be converted to emissive singlet excitons resulting in efficient delayed fluorescence. However, the mechanistic details of the spin interconversion have not yet been fully resolved. We report transient electron spin resonance studies that allow direct probing of the spin conversion in a series of delayed fluorescence fluorophores with varying energy gaps between local excitation and charge-transfer triplet states. The observation of distinct triplet signals, unusual in transient electron spin resonance, suggests that multiple triplet states mediate the photophysics for efficient light emission in delayed fluorescence emitters. We reveal that as the energy separation between local excitation and charge-transfer triplet states decreases, spin interconversion changes from a direct, singlet-triplet mechanism to an indirect mechanism involving intermediate states.
ScienceNature.com

Beyond multi view deconvolution for inherently aligned fluorescence tomography

In multi-view fluorescence microscopy, each angular acquisition needs to be aligned with care to obtain an optimal volumetric reconstruction. Here, instead, we propose a neat protocol based on auto-correlation inversion, that leads directly to the formation of inherently aligned tomographies. Our method generates sharp reconstructions, with the same accuracy reachable after sub-pixel alignment but with improved point-spread-function. The procedure can be performed simultaneously with deconvolution further increasing the reconstruction resolution.
ScienceNature.com

S494 O-glycosylation site on the SARS-CoV-2 RBD affects the virus affinity to ACE2 and its infectivity; a molecular dynamics study

SARS-CoV-2 is a strain of Coronavirus family that caused the ongoing pandemic of COVID-19. Several studies showed that the glycosylation of virus spike (S) protein and the Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptor on the host cell is critical for the virus infectivity. Molecular Dynamics (MD) simulations were used to explore the role of a novel mutated O-glycosylation site (D494S) on the Receptor Binding Domain (RBD) of S protein. This site was suggested as a key mediator of virus-host interaction. By exploring the dynamics of three O-glycosylated models and the control systems of unglcosylated S4944 and S494D complexes, it was shown that the decoration of S494 with elongated O-glycans results in stabilized interactions on the direct RBD-ACE2. Calculation of the distances between RBD and two major H1, H2 helices of ACE2 and the interacting pairs of amino acids in the interface showed that the elongated O-glycan maintains these interactions by forming several polar contacts with the neighbouring residues while it would not interfere in the direct binding interface. Relative binding free energy of RBD-ACE2 is also more favorable in the O-glycosylated models with longer glycans. The increase of RBD binding affinity to ACE2 depends on the size of attached O-glycan. By increasing the size of O-glycan, the RBD-ACE2 binding affinity will increase. Hence, this crucial factor must be taken into account for any further inhibitory approaches towards RBD-ACE2 interaction.
ScienceNature.com

Insulating proteins drop by drop

Liquid–liquid phase separation, yielding membraneless organelles, allows for the sequestration and functional insulation of cellular proteins. A modularly built, synthetic membraneless organelle platform enables efficient control over endogenous cellular activities by knockdown of protein function or controlled protein release. Intracellular compartments or organelles play an essential role in separating and...
ScienceNature.com

Proteasome inhibition triggers the formation of TRAIL receptor 2 platforms for caspase-8 activation that accumulate in the cytosol

Cancer cells that are resistant to Bax/Bak-dependent intrinsic apoptosis can be eliminated by proteasome inhibition. Here, we show that proteasome inhibition induces the formation of high molecular weight platforms in the cytosol that serve to activate caspase-8. The activation complexes contain Fas-associated death domain (FADD) and receptor-interacting serine/threonine-protein kinase 1 (RIPK1). Furthermore, the complexes contain TRAIL-receptor 2 (TRAIL-R2) but not TRAIL-receptor 1 (TRAIL-R1). While RIPK1 inhibition or depletion did not affect proteasome inhibitor-induced cell death, TRAIL-R2 was found essential for efficient caspase-8 activation, since the loss of TRAIL-R2 expression abrogated caspase processing, significantly reduced cell death, and promoted cell re-growth after drug washout. Overall, our study provides novel insight into the mechanisms by which proteasome inhibition eliminates otherwise apoptosis-resistant cells, and highlights the crucial role of a ligand-independent but TRAIL-R2-dependent activation mechanism for caspase-8 in this scenario.
WildlifeNature.com

Endogenous stress-related signal directs shoot stem cell fate in Arabidopsis thaliana

Stem cell populations in all multicellular organisms are situated in a niche, which is a special microenvironment that defines stem cell fate. The interplay between stem cells and their niches is crucial for stem cell maintenance. Here, we show that an endogenous stress-related signal (ESS) is overrepresented in the shoot stem cell niche under natural growth conditions, and the vast majority of known stem-cell-specific and niche-specific genes responded to stress signals. Interference with the ESS in the stem cell niche by blocking ethylene signalling impaired stem cell maintenance. Ethylene-insensitive 3 (EIN3), the key transcription factor in ethylene signalling, directly actives the expression of the stress hub transcription factor AGAMOUS-LIKE 22 (AGL22) in the stem cell niche and relays ESS signals to the WUSCHEL/CLAVATA network. Our results provide a mechanistic framework for ESS signalling control of the stem cell niche and demonstrate that plant stem cells are maintained by a native stress microenvironment in vivo.
CancerNature.com

Augmenting and directing long-range CRISPR-mediated activation in human cells

Epigenetic editing is an emerging technology that uses artificial transcription factors (aTFs) to regulate expression of a target gene. Although human genes can be robustly upregulated by targeting aTFs to promoters, the activation induced by directing aTFs to distal transcriptional enhancers is substantially less robust and consistent. Here we show that long-range activation using CRISPR-based aTFs in human cells can be made more efficient and reliable by concurrently targeting an aTF to the target gene promoter. We used this strategy to direct target gene choice for enhancers capable of regulating more than one promoter and to achieve allele-selective activation of human genes by targeting aTFs to single-nucleotide polymorphisms embedded in distally located sequences. Our results broaden the potential applications of the epigenetic editing toolbox for research and therapeutics.
ScienceNature.com

Large-scale preparation of fluorescence multiplex host cell reactivation (FM-HCR) reporters

Repair of DNA damage is a critical survival mechanism that affects susceptibility to various human diseases and represents a key target for cancer therapy. A major barrier to applying this knowledge in research and clinical translation has been the lack of efficient, quantitative functional assays for measuring DNA repair capacity in living primary cells. To overcome this barrier, we recently developed a technology termed ‘fluorescence multiplex host cell reactivation’ (FM-HCR). We describe a method for using standard molecular biology techniques to generate large quantities of FM-HCR reporter plasmids containing site-specific DNA lesions and using these reporters to assess DNA repair capacity in at least six major DNA repair pathways in live cells. We improve upon previous methodologies by (i) providing a universal workflow for generating reporter plasmids, (ii) improving yield and purity to enable large-scale studies that demand milligram quantities and (iii) reducing preparation time >ten-fold.
WildlifeScience Daily

Scientists ID enzyme for making key industrial chemical in plants

Scientists studying the biochemistry of plant cell walls have identified an enzyme that could turn woody poplar trees into a source for producing a major industrial chemical. The research, just published in Nature Plants, could lead to a new sustainable pathway for making "p-hydroxybenzoic acid," a chemical building block currently derived from fossil fuels, in plant biomass.
Tokyo, JPNature.com

Machine learning and earthquake forecasting—next steps

A new generation of earthquake catalogs developed through supervised machine-learning illuminates earthquake activity with unprecedented detail. Application of unsupervised machine learning to analyze the more complete expression of seismicity in these catalogs may be the fastest route to improving earthquake forecasting. The past 5 years have seen a rapidly accelerating...
AnimalsNature.com

Equine pituitary pars intermedia dysfunction: a spontaneous model of synucleinopathy

Equine pituitary pars intermedia dysfunction (PPID) is a common endocrine disease of aged horses that shows a similar pathophysiology as Parkinson’s Disease (PD) with increased levels of α-synuclein (α-syn). While α-syn is thought to play a pathogenic role in horses with PPID, it is unclear if α-syn is also misfolded in the pars intermedia and could similarly promote self-aggregation and propagation. Consequently, α-syn was isolated from the pars intermedia from groups of healthy young and aged horses, and aged PPID-afflicted horses. Seeding experiments confirmed the prion-like properties of α-syn isolated from PPID-afflicted horses. Next, detection of α-syn fibrils in pars intermedia via transmission electron microscopy (TEM) was exclusive to PPID-afflicted horses. A bank of fragment peptides was designed to further characterize equine α-syn misfolding. Region 62–87 of equine and human α-syn peptides was found to be most prone to aggregation according to Tango bioinformatic program and kinetics of aggregation via a thioflavin T fluorescence assay. In both species, fragment peptide 62–87 is capable of generating mature fibrils as demonstrated by TEM. The combined animal, bioinformatic, and biophysical studies provide evidence that equine α-syn is misfolded in PPID horses.
ScienceNewswise

Researchers Track How Microbiome Bacteria Adapt to Humans via Transmission

Newswise — Beneficial bacteria in the gut microbiome use different means to transmit from one person to another which impacts their abundance in the gut and the functions they provide, new research has found. This novel research, by scientists at the Wellcome Sanger Institute, used genetic sequencing to shed new...

