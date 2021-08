If you're unlucky enough to be driving over the speed limit near one of the state police's new secret hangouts you're pretty much guaranteed to get a ticket. For decades drivers and police have been waging war over speeding tickets. When troopers began using radar to measure the speed of cars on the highway, drivers installed radar detectors. Police then stopped using radar and switched to lasers. Drivers responded by pinpointing speed traps on navigational systems, warning others of their presence.