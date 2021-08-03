Chicago Bears: Is Teven Jenkins on Roquan Smith rookie year path to starting?

Like a child before Christmas, I found myself struggling to fall asleep last night knowing that I was going to today’s Bears training camp practice. • Every year, my friends ask me what I have eyes on at training camp. And every year, I try to direct them to posts like the one that will flow from my fingertips starting now. For starters, I’ll have eyes on the offensive line. Even when I was covering high school and college teams, battles in the trenches caught my eye. Real winning can happen at skill positions when guys at the line of scrimmage win battles. Offenses struggle when guys on the line can’t block. Defenses can’t stop anyone if those players up front can’t create a push. In a way, it’s beautiful that none of our favorite football highlights can happen without solid play up front.