NFL

Chicago Bears: Is Teven Jenkins on Roquan Smith rookie year path to starting?

By Parker Hurley
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo one is raising serious concern around the status of Teven Jenkins but it has to be noted that we are now entering the second week of training camp and Jenkins has yet to strap up. It is early, and Matt Nagy has downplayed the injury saying that Jenkins is close to returning. However, this is a rookie who already is entering camp behind the eight ball as he tries to switch from right to left tackle with the Chicago Bears.

