As foodservice locations get back to some sense of relative normalcy, many operators are taking the opportunity to assess what’s what about the menu—what dishes are perpetual big sellers, which ones might be eliminated and if there are any trends that need addressing. According to Technomic’s January 2021 U.S. Foodservice Planning Program, 63% of operators plan to simplify their restaurants this year, and part of that includes simplifying their menus. Additionally, with the rise in popularity of plant-based and plant-forward diets—47% of Americans want to incorporate more plant-based foods into their diet in 2021, according to Technomic—many operators are adding vegetarian and plant-forward options to their menus to keep up with the demand.