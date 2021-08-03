Cancel
Boston, MA

BPDA Community Meeting: On the Dot

By Maureen Dahill
Caught in Southie
Caught in Southie
 3 days ago
Be Informed. Get involved.

Boston Planning and Development Agency (BPDA) will hold a virtual community meeting on Tuesday, August 10th from 6pm-8pm to discuss the development On the Dot (475-511 Dorchester Ave.)

Zoom Link: bit.ly/OnTheDot-08-10 Toll Free: (833) 568 – 8864 Meeting ID: 160 064 4737

Project Description:

Impact Advisory Group (IAG) and public meeting for the proposed On the Dot project at 475-511 Dorchester Ave. in South Boston. The proposed project consists of the redevelopment of 9.1 acres of land along Dorchester Avenue into a multi-build- ing, mixed-use development with a variety of uses including lab/research, residential, office, and other commercial uses, new public open space, new roadways, and public realm improvements.

The meeting will begin with a 30-minute presentation of the project by the development team, followed by a 45-minute discussion of the IAG, followed by 45-minutes of public Q&A.

