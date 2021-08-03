Cancel
PepsiCo to sell Tropicana, other juices, in $3.3B deal

By MICHELLE CHAPMAN
 4 days ago

PepsiCo will sell Tropicana and other juices to a private equity firm in a $3.3 billion deal. The New York drink and snack company will keep a 39% non-controlling stake in a newly formed joint

BusinessBusiness Insider

PayFacto Announces Equity Investment of up to C$150 Million Led by Flexpoint Ford

Investment accelerates PayFacto's growth strategy and includes participation from BMO Capital Partners Canadian Growth Companies Fund. MONTREAL and NEW YORK CITY, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - PayFacto Payments Inc. ("PayFacto" or "the Company"), a leading provider of payment solutions and point-of-sale technologies, is pleased to announce an equity investment of up to C$150 million, to accelerate PayFacto's growth, led by private equity firm Flexpoint Ford with participation from BMO Capital Partners.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PepsiCo to sell majority stake in juice business for $3.3 billion - WSJ

(Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc will sell its controlling stake in Tropicana, Naked and other juice brands in North America to private equity firm PAI Partners for $3.3 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday. It will retain a 39% stake in the new joint venture in a deal valued at roughly $4.5 billion, the report https://www.wsj.com/articles/pepsico-to-sell-tropicana-naked-juice-brands-to-private-equity-firm-11627984801?mod=latest_headlines said, citing people familiar with the matter.
BusinessWNMT AM 650

Third Point unveils RH position, urges more action at Disney

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Daniel Loeb’s hedge fund, Third Point, told investors on Friday that it made a new bet on upscale home goods retailer RH and is urging management at Walt Disney Co to do more to unlock the full potential of its streaming service. Loeb wrote in a...
Businesslatinfinance.com

Sinqia considers share sale after debt deal

Brazilian software company Sinqia said it has hired four banks – BTG Pactual, Credit Suisse, UBS BB and Itaú BBA – to arranged a share sale less than one month after it sold BRL250 million ($47.6 million) in debentures. São Paulo-based Sinqia did not say how much it planned to raise in the restricted offering, but it earned BRL363 million in a share sale in September 2019, when it priced 5.85 million shares at BRL62.00 each. It previously raised BRL39.7 million in an initial public offering (IPO.
Arlington County, VAharrisondaily.com

SEC approves Nasdaq's plan to require board diversity

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — The Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday approved Nasdaq's groundbreaking proposal to boost the number of women, racial minorities and LGBTQ people on U.S. corporate
Fort Worth, TXfortworthbusiness.com

Fort Worth, San Francisco-based private equity firm names new CFO

Fort Worth and San Francisco-based TPG, a leading global alternative asset firm, on Aug. 4 announced it has named Jack Weingart as the firm’s Chief Financial Officer. “Jack brings a unique set of skills and expertise to the CFO role having been at TPG for more than 15 years and having served in leadership functions across the firm,” said Jon Winkelried, Chief Executive Officer of TPG. “With deep institutional knowledge of our brand and broad experience across Capital Formation, Capital Markets, and TPG Capital, Jack is ideally suited to help manage the business of the firm and support our continued growth as CFO.”
Gamblingwcn247.com

Casino giant MGM Resorts selling land to New York-based firm

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A New York-based real estate investment firm will emerge as the largest landholder on the Las Vegas Strip under a $17.2 billion property deal between landholding affiliates of casino giants Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts International. The deal between VICI Properties Inc. and Las Vegas-based MGM Growth Properties involves companies with properties in 15 states. But an MGM official says customers should see no changes. VICI owns properties and leases them back to hospitality and entertainment operators. The transaction is expected to close by next summer. It easily ranks among the biggest real estate deals ever on the Las Vegas Strip.
Medical & Biotech95.5 FM WIFC

Bayer buys biopharma firm Vividion Therapeutics for up to $2 billion

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Bayer on Thursday said it acquired U.S.-based biopharmaceuticals company Vividion Therapeutics for up to $2 billion to boost its ability to discover new treatments and lift the value of its drug pipeline. The deal, expected to close during the third quarter, includes a $1.5 billion upfront payment...
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: New Payments Will Be Reaching Soon

While it seems pretty improbable that another stimulus check would be coming soon, most states have taken matters into their hands. Several states have been doing their best to make sure that the existing stimulus packages have been evenly distributed- with several states providing almost 200 billion dollars. This money...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Global Partners (GLP) Misses Q2 EPS by 28c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Global Partners (NYSE: GLP) reported Q2 EPS of $0.23, $0.28 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.51. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.28 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. For earnings history and...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Premium Brands’ (PBH) Neutral Rating Reiterated at CIBC

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Premium Brands from C$134.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Premium Brands to C$136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$133.43.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Raised to $67.00

APO has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.89.
Economyharrisondaily.com

UK insurance scheme for live events gets partial welcome

LONDON (AP) — Organizers of live events in the U.K., such as festivals and theaters, gave their partial support Friday to a new coronavirus-related insurance initiative aimed at easing their
Industryharrisondaily.com

Medical marijuana prices drop as more dispensaries open

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Prices for medical marijuana have been dropping as more manufacturers, cultivators and dispensaries open in Missouri.
Chicago, ILDaily Herald

Website for North Dakota Growth Fund Launches

50 South Capital Advisors, LLC, the general partner of the newly-formed North Dakota Growth Fund (NDGF or the Fund), recently launched its interactive website for the Fund. The Fund was created, with the support of the State Investment Board, to further advance innovation and private markets investments in the state by seeking investments that provide strong risk-adjusted returns and support the growing entrepreneurial ecosystem in the state.
Economyharrisondaily.com

US likely enjoyed hiring spree in July as economy rebounds

WASHINGTON (AP) — Despite an uptick in COVID-19 cases and a shortage of available workers, the U.S. economy likely enjoyed a burst of job growth last month as it bounced back with surprising vigor

