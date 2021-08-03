PepsiCo to sell Tropicana, other juices, in $3.3B deal

APO has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.89.