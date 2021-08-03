Tigers freshman hosts basketball camp — and makes bank

Johnathan Lawson is part of the name, image and likeness movement in which players at Memphis get paid for their time. John Martin is a contributing college sports columnist for The Daily Memphian. His columns will appear weekly. Martin is a lifelong Memphian who’s covered the Memphis Tigers’ basketball program for more than a decade. Before joining The Daily Memphian team, he was the Memphis beat writer for The Athletic. Currently, he is the co-host of the Jason and John Show on 92.9 FM ESPN, weekdays at 11 a.m. Martin is a graduate of White Station High School and the University of Memphis.