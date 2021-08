Former Tottenham striker Darren Brent has claimed Harry Kane is "not worth" his £160m price tag and "no one is going to pay" his exorbitant transfer fee. Kane declared his intention to leave Spurs at the start of the summer and has been linked with a move to Premier League champions, Manchester City. The England international has three years left on his contract, and Spurs chairman, Daniel Levy, has made it clear he will not sell Kane for anything less than £150m.