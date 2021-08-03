Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

UPDATE 2-China's Tencent woes hit European and U.S. gaming stocks

By Joice Alves
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

(Updates rates, chart and lead, adds comment, changes headline)

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Shares in U.S. and European-listed gaming companies fell on Tuesday after a steep selloff in China’s social media and video games group Tencent driven by fears the sector could be next in regulators’ crosshairs.

Shares in Amsterdam-listed tech investment company Prosus , which holds a 29% stake in Tencent, fell as much as 7%, while European online video gaming stocks Ubisoft, Embracer Group and Frontier Developments fell around 4%. Tencent owns 9% of Frontier.

On Wall Street, video game stocks Activision Blizzard , Electronic Arts, Take-Two Interactive Software and Zynga fell between 3% and 9%.

The slide in European and U.S. gaming stocks followed a tumble in Tencent, down more than 10% at one point in Hong Kong in a decline that wiped off almost $60 billion from its market capitalisation, after a Chinese state media outlet branded online video games “spiritual opium”.

The article by an outlet affiliated with China’s biggest state-run news agency Xinhua cited Tencent’s “Honor of Kings”, saying minors were addicted to online games. It called for more curbs on the industry.

Analysts at Citi said the news was not expected to have a major operational impact on gaming companies outside China, though the reaction showed how jittery the market was on the topic of China tech regulation.

Grace Peters, EMEA head of investment strategy at J.P. Morgan Private Bank, said: “It’s that reminder of regulatory risks in a market that’s at all-time highs where some people are looking to lock in profits. Hence we are seeing a small amount of contagion.”

Investor fears about greater state intervention in China are running high after Beijing’s recent targeting of the property, education and technology sectors.

Equita analyst Gianmarco Bonacina downgraded Prosus to “hold” from “buy”, saying he saw Tencent facing increased regulatory risks. “We believe that the risk of restrictive regulation also on gaming is now more concrete”, he said.

At one point on Tuesday, Tencent was briefly de-throned as Asia’s most-valuable company by chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

156K+
Followers
189K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tencent#European#Prosus#Embracer Group#Frontier Developments#Activision Blizzard#Electronic Arts#Chinese#Xinhua#Citi#Emea#J P Morgan Private Bank#Equita
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ubisoft
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Related
Agriculturetheedgemarkets.com

China’s ban on Taiwan pineapples backfires as new buyers step in

(Aug 6): China’s surprise ban on pineapple imports from Taiwan five months ago was widely viewed as an attempt to undermine President Tsai Ing-wen’s standing with a political constituency. Trade data show the move has produced anything but the desired effect. First-half numbers collected by Taiwan’s Council of Agriculture show...
Sciencecitizensjournal.us

China’s Next More Dangerous Bioweapon And How The U.S. Is Helping Them Build It

Since the 1990s, U.S. universities and research institutions have been colonized by Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and People’s Liberation Army (PLA) scientists. Through a process we call “scientific chain migration,” the first wave of CCP and PLA scientists, once established in laboratories in the U.S., invite their colleagues, who now have created a critical mass of CCP and PLA scientists in the U.S. collaborating with scientists in China linked to its biowarfare program, all supplemented with U.S. funding, skills, and knowledge.
EconomyFOXBusiness

China’s antitrust regulator planning to fine Meituan about $1 billion

SINGAPORE — China’s antitrust regulator is preparing to impose a roughly $1 billion fine on food-delivery giant Meituan for allegedly abusing its dominant market position to the detriment of merchants and rivals, according to people familiar with the matter. The penalty could be announced in the coming weeks, and Meituan...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Sweden's Veoneer says will start talks with Qualcomm over offer

(Reuters) -Veoneer Inc said on Sunday it would start talks with chipmaker Qualcomm Inc after its offer for the Swedish auto parts maker last week topped a rival bid by Magna International Inc. Qualcomm’s offer could “reasonably be expected to result in a ‘Superior Proposal’, as defined under the terms...
wmleader.com

Authorities in China sue Tencent over WeChat’s youth mode

Prosecutors in Beijing are suing Chinese tech giant Tencent, claiming the “youth mode” on its WeChat app is against laws protecting minors, Reuters reported. When WeChat is used in youth mode, it restricts younger users’ access to functions like mobile payments, as well as certain games. The suit doesn’t specify...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Australia shares set to open higher, NZ slightly down

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares are tipped to open higher on Monday, tracking a strong Wall Street session on Friday after a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report, while investors remain upbeat as corporate earnings season speeds up. The local share price index futures rose 0.4%, a 63.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed up 0.4% at a record high of 7,538.4 on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.05% to 12,763.7 in early trade. (Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Asia stocks spooked by sudden slide in gold

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian shares wobbled on Monday amid sharp losses in gold and oil prices, while the dollar held near four-month highs after an upbeat U.S. jobs report lifted bond yields. Sentiment was shaken by a sudden dive in gold as a break of $1,750 triggered stop loss sales...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Wolfsburg, we have a problem: How Volkswagen stalled in China

BEIJING (Reuters) - In late December 2019, managers at Volkswagen headquarters in Wolfsburg realised they might have a serious problem in China, the company’s biggest market and ticket to its electric future. Its flagship Passat sedan had fared badly in an unofficial safety test carried out by an insurance industry...
Video GamesKVIA

Amid lawsuit, China’s Tencent to review kids’ use of WeChat

BEIJING (AP) — China’s biggest gaming company, Tencent, says it will review whether it adequately limits children’s access to live streaming and other features. That’s after the Chinese government expanded a regulatory crackdown on tech industries by initiating a lawsuit against the company for failing to do enough to protect young users. The online gaming industry was shaken this week when an official newspaper criticized their offerings as “spiritual opium.” In a statement Friday, WeChat team promised to conduct “self-examination of the functions of WeChat Youth Mode” and “sincerely respond to the civil public interest litigation.”
Chinaomahanews.net

Xi's crackdown on big tech hampers China's global call

Taipei [Taiwan], August 7 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping's recent crackdown on big tech and private firms to resolve internal uproars have now resulted in a drastic financial fall. And the recent crackdowns have also sent signals to global big tech firms that are based out of China. Xi Jinping's...
BusinessNME

Coca-Cola and State Farm may pull ‘Overwatch’ League sponsorships

The Overwatch League may be about to lose more sponsorships in the wake of a lawsuit alleging abuse and sexual harassment at Activision Blizzard. As reported in The Washington Post, Coca-Cola and State Farm are reassessing their partnerships with the Overwatch League. Currently, the companies are still listed as corporate sponsors, along with Xfinity, IBM, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Teamspeak.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Take-Two Stock Dropped 10% This Week

Sales are expected to decline this year thanks to a tough comparison with 2020, plus a few delayed releases of new games. Management is still targeting a return to revenue growth in 2022. What happened. Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) shareholders lost ground this week. The video game developer's stock was down...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Tesla And eBay Fall As The QQQ Closes Lower

U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading Friday following better-than-expected jobs data. The unemployment rate for July came in at 5.4%, which was below the 5.7% estimate. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) lost 0.44% to $368.05. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) gained 0.17%...

Comments / 0

Community Policy