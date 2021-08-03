Jennifer Barton Elected into SPIE Presidential Chain

Canopy Biosciences, a Bruker Company, today announced that the University of Pittsburgh will add ChipCytometryTM for high-plex single-cell spatial biology to its capabilities at the Unified Flow Core in the Department of Immunology. ChipCytometry will be used to advance spatial biology research by quantifying cell phenotypes and their spatial relationships within the native tissue microenvironment. Research will be performed using the ZellScannerONETM instrument, a fully integrated imaging system to quantify protein targets with true single-cell resolution. Dr. Lisa Borghesi, Associate Professor at the University of Pittsburgh and Scientific Director of the Unified Flow Core, was awarded an NIH S10 grant to support the ZellScannerONE installation. The instrument will support the research of over 180 principal investigators and 500 individual members with major research focus in areas of oncology and immunology including major immune diseases.