Jennifer Barton Elected into SPIE Presidential Chain
BELLINGHAM, Wash., Aug. 3, 2021 — Jennifer Kehlet Barton, the Thomas R. Brown Distinguished Professor of Biomedical Engineering, professor of optical sciences, and director of the BIO5 Institute at the University of Arizona, was elected to serve as the 2022 vice president of SPIE. With her election, Barton joins the SPIE presidential chain and will serve as president-elect in 2023 and as the society’s president in 2024.www.photonics.com
