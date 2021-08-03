Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Jennifer Barton Elected into SPIE Presidential Chain

Photonics.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELLINGHAM, Wash., Aug. 3, 2021 — Jennifer Kehlet Barton, the Thomas R. Brown Distinguished Professor of Biomedical Engineering, professor of optical sciences, and director of the BIO5 Institute at the University of Arizona, was elected to serve as the 2022 vice president of SPIE. With her election, Barton joins the SPIE presidential chain and will serve as president-elect in 2023 and as the society’s president in 2024.

www.photonics.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spie#Quantum Physics#Vanderbilt University#Delaware State University#Biomedical Engineering#The University Of Arizona#Journal#Spie Photonics West Bios#Cfo#Alluxa Inc#Ibm#Ball Aerospace#Siemens Healthcare Gmbh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Sciencewashingtonnewsday.com

Researchers call the Lambda COVID variant a “potential threat to human society.”

Researchers call the Lambda COVID variant a “potential threat to human society.”. Concerns have been raised about the threat posed by the Lambda variation of COVID-19, which may be more vaccination resistant than the original virus. Three changes in Lambda’s spike protein allow it withstand neutralization by vaccine-induced antibodies, according...
Pittsburgh, PANews-Medical.net

University of Pittsburgh invests in Canopy Biosciences’ ChipCytometry instrument for spatial biology

Canopy Biosciences, a Bruker Company, today announced that the University of Pittsburgh will add ChipCytometryTM for high-plex single-cell spatial biology to its capabilities at the Unified Flow Core in the Department of Immunology. ChipCytometry will be used to advance spatial biology research by quantifying cell phenotypes and their spatial relationships within the native tissue microenvironment. Research will be performed using the ZellScannerONETM instrument, a fully integrated imaging system to quantify protein targets with true single-cell resolution. Dr. Lisa Borghesi, Associate Professor at the University of Pittsburgh and Scientific Director of the Unified Flow Core, was awarded an NIH S10 grant to support the ZellScannerONE installation. The instrument will support the research of over 180 principal investigators and 500 individual members with major research focus in areas of oncology and immunology including major immune diseases.
Salt Lake City, UTutah.edu

2021 U presidential scholars named

Four faculty members—a photographer, a gender studies researcher, an expert in relationship violence and a nurse—have been named Presidential Scholars at the University of Utah. The annual awards recognize the extraordinary academic accomplishments and scholarly potential of mid-career faculty. Each award includes financial support to help the faculty members advance...
Worcester, MAassumption.edu

NSF Grant Awarded to Assumption Professors to Transform Undergraduate Biology Education

Assumption Professors Sarah Rose Cavanagh, Ph.D., associate professor of psychology and associate director for grants and research for the D’Amour Center for Teaching Excellence, and Michele Lemons, Ph.D., professor of biology and director of the Center for Neuroscience, have been awarded a National Science Foundation (NSF) Incubator grant to form a Research Coordination Network in Undergraduate Biology Education (RCN-UBE).
San Diego, CAPhotonics.com

SPIE Optics + Photonics Returns to San Diego with Comprehensive Program

A live exhibition will feature more than 100 participating companies; more than 2000 papers, posters, and presentations; and interactive networking sessions at SPIE Optics + Photonics, taking place Aug. 1-5 in San Diego. The five-day, in-person show will explore the latest advancements in optical engineering and applications, nanotechnology, quantum science, organic photonics, and astronomical instrumentation.
SocietyThe Daily Collegian

American Society of Mechanical Engineers announces fellow, conference honoree

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — A College of Engineering faculty member and student were recently honored by the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME). Pak Kin Wong, professor of biomedical engineering and mechanical engineering, was named a fellow of ASME. This honor is the latest of four such fellowships Wong has...
Chandler, AZsantansun.com

Nonprofit opening STEM center for Chandler youth

Si Se Puede, the Chandler nonprofit specializing in science education for local youth, next month is opening a new center for students design and build robots. After receiving a $50,000-grant from the Rogers Corporation earlier this year, the foundation decided to create a “world-class” science center near Arizona Avenue and Elliot Road for the 2,000 students and young adults who participate in their programming.
SoftwareHPCwire

NCSA Chief Scientist Katz Named Inaugural Research Software Alliance Steering Committee Chair

Aug. 6, 2021 — ReSA, the Research Software Alliance, an international community supported by top global research institutions, with a mission to “bring research software communities together to collaborate on the advancement of research software,” has named Daniel S. Katz, chief scientist at the National Center for Supercomputing Applications and Research Associate Professor in Computer Science, Electrical and Computer Engineering, and the School of Information Sciences, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, as its inaugural Steering Committee Chair. ReSA is led by its Director, Michelle Barker, a former director of Australian software research infrastructure programs.
Books & Literatureucpress.edu

UC Press ASA Award-Winning Authors

UC Press is proud to celebrate this year’s ASA award-winning authors! Please join us in celebrating these scholars by sharing the news. Don’t forget to visit our #ASA2021 virtual exhibit to get 40% the books featured below. Celeste Watkins-Hayes. Distinguished Scholarly Book Award 2021. American Sociological Association. Celeste Watkins-Hayes is...
Lawgnhcc.com

Murtha Cullina Partner Jennifer Morgan DelMonico Elected to the American Law Institute

Murtha Cullina LLP Partner Jennifer Morgan DelMonico has been elected to the American Law Institute (ALI), an exclusive group of the nation’s top attorneys, judges and law professors. ALI is the leading independent organization in the United States producing scholarly work to clarify, modernize and otherwise improve the law. ALI’s...
HealthNIH Director's Blog

NCCIH Administrative Supplements for Scholars Pursuing Complementary Health Research Career Development

In this video, Lanay Mudd, Ph.D., discusses the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH) KL2 Administrative Supplement Program, which will support the clinician-scientist pathway, particularly for individuals with clinical doctoral degrees in complementary and integrative health practices, such as naturopathic medicine, chiropractic, physical therapy, acupuncture, traditional Chinese medicine, and other practices.
CollegesGovernment Technology

University of Arizona CISO: Not Just Tech, but Human Behavior

About 20 years ago, before she was the University of Arizona’s chief information security officer and deputy CIO, Lanita Collette worked as an archaeologist for the Navajo Nation as part of a training program for Indigenous students at Northern Arizona University. In the field, she increasingly uncovered something unexpected – a drive to work in information technology.
Educationyale.edu

Franks appointed Weis Professor of Philosophy and Judaic Studies

Paul Franks, who specializes in Jewish philosophy, German Idealism, the work of Immanuel Kant, metaphysics and epistemology, and the philosophy of the human sciences, has been appointed the Robert F. and Patricia Weis Professor of Philosophy and Judaic Studies, and Professor of Religious Studies, effective immediately. He is a member...
Charitiesphilanthropynewyork.org

Rita Allen Foundation Announces 2021 Scholars

The Rita Allen Foundation has named its 2021 class of Rita Allen Foundation Scholars, celebrating five early-career leaders in the biomedical sciences whose research holds exceptional promise for revealing new pathways to advance human health. The selected Scholars will receive grants of up to $110,000 annually for a maximum of five years to conduct pioneering research in the fields of cancer, immunology, and neuroscience—including investigating the role of microglia in postnatal brain development and disorders, the ability of the innate immune system to provide protection against new infections, and how proteins maintain the stability of the genome.

Comments / 0

Community Policy