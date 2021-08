LIKE MANNA FROM HEAVEN. Atlanta United finally took all three points for the first time in 13 matches after the Five Stripes looked creative and aggressive in a 3-2 win over the Crew in Columbus Saturday night. My only real thought on this was that it was all just so enjoyable — particularly seeing a rejuvenated Ezequiel Barco come into this more attacking Valentino-led side. Add Josef Martinez to this mix and all of a sudden this team seems like it could be very dangerous.