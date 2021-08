"First Mover" takes a look at the top stories that are moving the crypto markets Tuesday: SEC Chair Gary Gensler is eyeing robust crypto regulations, according to a Bloomberg report, and is scheduled to speak about digital assets at the Aspen Security Forum. Ethereum's London Hard Fork is around the corner. What can investors expect? Plus, the impact on the crypto industry from the new infrastructure bill that wants to raise $28 billion in crypto taxes. Lobbying group Chamber of Digital Commerce's Founder & President Perianne Boring joins the discussion.