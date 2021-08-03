‘The good Lord’s vaccine is better than any man’s’: Voices from Pa.’s least-vaccinated county

McCONNELLSBURG, Pa. — There are as many opinions for why Fulton County’s vaccination rates are the lowest in the state as there are people here who won’t get the jab. Is it the geography of the rural county, nestled in a bowl surrounded by protective mountains, that may provide a false sense of security against the coronavirus for Fulton’s 15,000-plus residents? So far, just 27% of the county’s residents have received at least one shot.