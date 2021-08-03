Judge Andrew Napolitano Out as Fox News Analyst Following Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Him

Fox News has cut ties with longtime legal analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano in the wake of sexual harassment allegations against him.

On Monday, 27-year-old Fox News employee John Fawcett — who serves as an associate producer on Fox Business Network’s Kudlow — filed a complaint alleging that Napolitano “has sexually harassed numerous young male employees during his tenure at Fox News,” including an incident in which Napolitano stroked Fawcett’s arm and made a sexually suggestive comment to him while they were in an elevator together.

According to Fawcett’s complaint, he and others reported Napolitano’s behavior to Fox’s human resources department, but the network “took no action whatsoever against Judge Napolitano. Instead, Fox allowed him to appear on-air regularly.”

“Upon first learning of John Fawcett’s allegations against Judge Andrew Napolitano, Fox News Media immediately investigated the claims and addressed the matter with both parties,” Fox News said in a statement obtained by multiple outlets, including our sister site Variety . “The network and Judge Napolitano have since parted ways. We take all allegations of misconduct seriously, are committed to providing a safe, transparent, and collaborative workplace environment for all our employees and took immediate, appropriate action.”

Napolitano joined Fox News back in 1998 and served as the network’s senior judicial analyst at the time of his firing. He most recently contributed to series such as Fox and Friends, Tucker Carlson Tonight and Outnumbered , but has not made an on-air appearance at Fox News in several months.

Fawcett’s complaint also claimed that Kudlow host Larry Kudlow “has used ethnic slurs and made sexually inappropriate comments about women in front of multiple staff members,” while Kudlow executive producer Stephanie Freeman allegedly “repeatedly discriminated against male staff who work for Mr. Kudlow, namely by trying to force them to resign or face termination.”

In a statement, Fox News dismissed the claims against Kudlow and Freeman, calling them “completely baseless and nothing more than a desperate attempt at a payday by trying the case in the court of public opinion.”