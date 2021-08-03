Abrahamson: Tenth, sad but not disappointed -- because the love of family is so sweet

This past weekend I attended one of my favorite gatherings of each summer…my dads’ side of the family reunion. He grew up on a farm in Bear Valley which is a dot on the map in Richland County, Wisconsin. The reunion is held on the grounds of St. Killian’s Church which is a stones’ throw from the farm. The church is no longer in use, but the lawns and cemetery are kept up partially by contributions by our use each summer. It was a somewhat melancholy day as it was the first reunion without any of that first generation. Dad was second oldest of the seven siblings but first to die. They grew up with music, playing ball, laughter, playing cards, homemade bread, the milkman delivering cheese, and much love. They also worked hard and knew their responsibilities for the family.