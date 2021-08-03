Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baldwin County, AL

Home Builders Association endorses Katie Britt for Senate

By Staff
alreporter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepublican U.S. Senate candidate Katie Britt on Tuesday announced that she has officially received the endorsement of the Home Builders Association of Alabama (HBAA). The endorsement follows Britt’s address at the association’s summer meeting in Baldwin County in recent weeks. HBAA is a trade association of nearly 8,000 members across 26 local associations statewide, serving as an advocate for Alabama’s housing and construction industry and as a unified channel through which home builders contribute time, money and services to local community service projects and education initiatives.

www.alreporter.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Baldwin County, AL
Government
State
Alabama State
Baldwin County, AL
Business
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Local
Alabama Business
County
Baldwin County, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trade Association#Republican#U S Senate#Hbaa#Alabamians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Senate
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Resurgent Taliban take provincial capital, kill Afghan govt spokesman

KABUL, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents captured an Afghan provincial capital and killed the government's senior media officer in Kabul on Friday amid a deteriorating security situation as U.S. and other foreign troops withdraw. A police spokesman in southern Nimroz province said the capital Zaranj had fallen to the...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

IOC removes two Belarus coaches, sprinter says order came from 'high up'

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Two Belarus coaches who cut short sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya's Tokyo Games have had their accreditation revoked and were removed from the athletes village, the IOC said on Friday. Athletics head coach Yuri Moisevich and team official Artur Shumak were asked to leave the Olympic village,...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Athletics-Simply 'amazing' Felix claims record 10th medal

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - She may have one more race to go but American Allyson Felix has already clinched an Olympic sendoff worthy of her astonishing career. She won a record 10th Olympic medal on Friday after finishing third in the 400 metres, becoming the most decorated woman in track and field history as she surpassed Merlene Ottey in the all-time Olympic medal table in her final individual Olympic race.

Comments / 0

Community Policy