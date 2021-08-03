Home Builders Association endorses Katie Britt for Senate

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Katie Britt on Tuesday announced that she has officially received the endorsement of the Home Builders Association of Alabama (HBAA). The endorsement follows Britt’s address at the association’s summer meeting in Baldwin County in recent weeks. HBAA is a trade association of nearly 8,000 members across 26 local associations statewide, serving as an advocate for Alabama’s housing and construction industry and as a unified channel through which home builders contribute time, money and services to local community service projects and education initiatives.