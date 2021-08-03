Beloit Snappers prep for opening night at ABC Supply Stadium
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - After nearly 40 years at Pohlman Field, a new era kicks off Tuesday night for the Beloit Snappers and opening day at the new ABC Supply Stadium. The privately funded ball park will hold more than 3,500 seats with a wraparound concourse that allows fans to see the game no matter where they are, a 40″x40″ HD videoboard and five brand new concession stands with four different concepts for fans to enjoy.www.wifr.com
