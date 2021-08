No rest for the weary, especially when it comes to Oscar campaigning. Focus Features has set up the first Oscars FYC special screening and conversation of the awards season for Tom McCarthy’s “Stillwater” with star Matt Damon and the writer and director scheduled to attend in-person at the 350-seat Harmony Gold Theater in Los Angeles. AMPAS members received an invitation on Wednesday for the special screening and conversation that will take place on Sunday, Aug. 1, with an option to bring a guest. The invite included an asterisk at the bottom of the email stating, “masks must be worn inside the...