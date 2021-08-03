Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manchester Township, NJ

Cliffside Park Man Tragically Drowns in Lake on Heritage Mineral Property

manchesterpolicenj.com
 3 days ago

A visit to a popular privately-owned 7000-acre tract of land in Manchester on Sunday afternoon ended tragically for a 22-year-old Cliffside Park man, Jimy Sadan Gomez-Estrada unlawfully visited the Heritage Mineral property on Sunday and attempted to swim in the lake with another individual around 6:30 pm. The two swimmers went into distress and the other individual was pulled from the water by a passerby, however, they were unable to reach Gomez-Estrada. Gomez-Estrada was subsequently pulled from the water by another passerby and lifesaving measures were initiated at the scene. Gomez-Estrada was transported to Community Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased. The preliminary investigation indicates the drowning to be accidental.

manchesterpolicenj.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocean County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Manchester Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
Manchester Township, NJ
Accidents
Ocean County, NJ
Accidents
City
Manchester Township, NJ
City
Cliffside Park, NJ
County
Ocean County, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Private Property#Water Source#Crystal Lake#Accident#Heritage Mineral Property#Community Medical Center#Investigations Bureau#Asarco#The Heritage Minerals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Resurgent Taliban take provincial capital, kill Afghan govt spokesman

KABUL, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents captured an Afghan provincial capital and killed the government's senior media officer in Kabul on Friday amid a deteriorating security situation as U.S. and other foreign troops withdraw. A police spokesman in southern Nimroz province said the capital Zaranj had fallen to the...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

IOC removes two Belarus coaches, sprinter says order came from 'high up'

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Two Belarus coaches who cut short sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya's Tokyo Games have had their accreditation revoked and were removed from the athletes village, the IOC said on Friday. Athletics head coach Yuri Moisevich and team official Artur Shumak were asked to leave the Olympic village,...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Athletics-Simply 'amazing' Felix claims record 10th medal

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - She may have one more race to go but American Allyson Felix has already clinched an Olympic sendoff worthy of her astonishing career. She won a record 10th Olympic medal on Friday after finishing third in the 400 metres, becoming the most decorated woman in track and field history as she surpassed Merlene Ottey in the all-time Olympic medal table in her final individual Olympic race.

Comments / 0

Community Policy