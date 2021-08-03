CCC, Dragoneer Announce Closing of Business Combination

OVERLAND PARK, KS, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (SNPR) ("TortoiseCorp II") today announced that the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (the "Extraordinary General Meeting") to approve the pending business combination between TortoiseCorp II and Volta Industries, Inc. ("Volta Charging"), an industry leader in commerce-centric electric vehicle ("EV") charging networks with over 1,700 EV chargers across 24 territories and states, is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 11:00 AM Eastern time. The Extraordinary General Meeting will be held in person at the offices of Vinson & Elkins L.L.P., located at 1114 Avenue of the Americas, 32nd Floor, New York, NY 10036 and virtually via live webcast. Holders of TortoiseCorp II's Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares at the close of business on the record date of July 15, 2021 are entitled to notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting and to vote at the virtual Extraordinary General Meeting.