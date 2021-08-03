Cancel
CCC, Dragoneer Announce Closing of Business Combination

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
bodyshopbusiness.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC) and Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC announced the completion of the business combination of CCC and Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. The Business Combination was approved by Dragoneer shareholders at a special meeting held July 29, 2021. Starting Aug. 2, 2021, the common stock and warrants of the combined company, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc., will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols “CCCS” and “CCCS WS,” respectively.

www.bodyshopbusiness.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ccc#Insurance#Llc#The Business Combination#Cccs#P C#Ccc Estimate#Stp#Ai
