The Independent revealed today that the government is telling councils to put up EU flags around public buildings and streets.The reason for this is that local authorities are being passed cash that has ultimately come from the European Regional Development Fund.The government’s Welcome Back Fund, a national UK scheme aimed at reopening high streets after Covid, is effectively financed by the EU.And the fund requires whatever its cash is spent on to be festooned in EU flags to show where the money has come from.This may seem like a confusing state of affairs. The UK left the EU back in...