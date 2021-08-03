ERL is the LA label winning over Comme and the Kardashians

“I’m just gonna show you the view out my window,” Eli Russell Linnetz says, flipping his camera to face the quiet street in Venice, Los Angeles, where he works and lives. Even if you’ve never been to the oceanfront neighbourhood on the city’s Westside, the scene is one you can probably picture: a row of detached gablefront houses, the gaps between them punctuated by palms and filled in by flawless cerulean sky. “It’s like this every day,” he says. Seen on a screen from Dalston on a drizzly evening in March, it’s an image that smacks of an almost cinematic idealism; a dispatch from an America that looks and feels like it does in the movies.