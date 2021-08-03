Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

ERL is the LA label winning over Comme and the Kardashians

By The New Worldwi-De Issue
Vice
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I’m just gonna show you the view out my window,” Eli Russell Linnetz says, flipping his camera to face the quiet street in Venice, Los Angeles, where he works and lives. Even if you’ve never been to the oceanfront neighbourhood on the city’s Westside, the scene is one you can probably picture: a row of detached gablefront houses, the gaps between them punctuated by palms and filled in by flawless cerulean sky. “It’s like this every day,” he says. Seen on a screen from Dalston on a drizzly evening in March, it’s an image that smacks of an almost cinematic idealism; a dispatch from an America that looks and feels like it does in the movies.

i-d.vice.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Kanye
Person
Selena
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Erl#Photography#Erl#La#Dalston#Yeezy#Comme Des Gar Ons#The Final Frontier#American#Reds#Plaid#Denim#Greek#Mcdonald
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
China
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Designers & Collectionscodelist.biz

Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian wear fashion by the Berlin label Ottolinger. – Style

When A-celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, Beyoncé and Cardi B wear fashion that is created in a backyard in Berlin-Neukölln, you have to look at it, of course. Ottolinger Berlin GmbH has recently found its new headquarters in rooms that were previously used by a modern Christian daycare center, in the Schillerkiez near Tempelhofer Feld. The walls still smell of fresh white, the archive with the collections of the past six years is stacked in boxes, cuts are made next to them, prototypes are sewn. Previously, Cosima Gadient, 34, and Christa Bösch, 35, worked on a third of the space in a small shop in Moabit. This had been bursting at the seams for a long time, so the move was overdue.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Kourtney Kardashian Stuns in a Tie-Dye Slip Dress & These Heels That Are Taking Over for Summer

Kourtney Kardashian is on a roll when it comes to her edgy style. The Poosh founder unveiled a look into her weekend activities yesterday on Instagram, giving fans a behind-the-scenes peek into her evening attire and dates with Travis Barker. In one ensemble, Kourtney modeled a Misbvh tie-dye slip dress — the sold-out design once retailed for $550 — layered under an $1,835 Gauchere trench coat.
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Kim Kardashian West hit with cease-and-desist over SKKN trademark attempt

Kim Kardashian West has been slapped with a cease-and-desist letter after trying to trademark SKKN. After it was revealed that the 40-year-old businesswoman is bidding farewell to KKW Beauty and overhauling her cosmetics brand, the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star has hit a blip along the way, as she tried to claim ownership of SKKN.
Hair CarePosted by
StyleCaster

Kylie Jenner Has Ultra-Long, Knee-Length Hair To Celebrate Her New Cosmetics Launch

Is there anything better than getting your hair cut and/or colored, leaving the salon and feeling like a supermodel? No, we don’t think there is. But because of the current climate, seeing your hairstylist might not be as easy and getting your split ends cut off or your roots done might just be a quick in-and-out appointment without all the fun. That’s one reason why we’re so obsessed with actors and influencers who switch up their look on a dime. We’re jealous, sure, but it’s also aspirational AF. So, we’re rounding up the best celebrity hair makeovers of 2021 as...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
OK! Magazine

Kendall Vs. Kylie Jenner In Charlotte Knowles Sheer Check Print Outfit: Who Wore It Best?

Sisters always share clothes — and the Jenners are no exceptions!. Over the weekend, Kendall Jenner was one of the many celebs who celebrated the opening of The h.wood Group's Deilah At Wynn Las Vegas. The 25-year-old showed off her supermodel figure in Charlotte Knowles' tube-top style semi-sheer stretch nylon Check Skinn Dress, which left little to the imagination. She teamed the mini with the label's matching Tuss Trousers.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Today's Dylan Dreyer unveils stunning living room in new pregnancy snap

Today host Dylan Dreyer shared a new look inside her home in New York as she posted a new photo on her birthday. The pregnant TV star and her husband Brian Fichera already share two young sons Calvin and Ollie, but they are preparing to welcome another baby – and their house is the perfect spot to raise a family.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Tammy Slaton Disappears, Pulls Plug On Social Media: Is She Dead?

Tammy Slaton disappeared and pulled the plug on nearly ALL of her social media accounts leaving 1000-Lb. Sisters fans wondering if the TLC personality might be dead. Is Tammy Slaton dead? Unfortunately, it certainly wouldn’t be the first time this question circulated on media outlets and in 1000-Lb. Sisters fan groups.
CelebritiesPage Six

Meghan Markle gives first glimpse of daughter Lilibet in birthday video

Meghan Markle has given the very first glimpse of her newborn daughter, Lilibet Diana Mounbatten-Windsor, in a video to celebrate her 40th birthday. In a swift blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, the camera pans to cute, never-before seen family photos on Meghan’s desk at her swanky Montecito, Calif., mansion — including one of baby Lilibet with her dad, Prince Harry, Page Six has confirmed.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Is this the first picture of Lilibet? Framed photo appearing to show Prince Harry kissing newborn baby takes pride of place on Meghan's desk along with unseen snaps of Archie in new 40x40 video

Meghan Markle is thought to have revealed a grainy first photograph of her second child Lilibet today after a framed picture of Prince Harry kissing a newborn baby took pride of place on her desk in a new video. Four images could be seen next to the Duchess of Sussex...

Comments / 0

Community Policy