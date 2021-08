In the tradition of Chelli Aphra, Jessica Jones, or Devi Vishwakumar, this series' lead Saffron Chu is a dumpster fire that walks like a woman, a relentless cascade of bad decisions wreaking havoc wherever she goes. Now, following in the tradition of T-Pain, she's on a boat, on the run from the law, sticking with the boyfriend Eddie, who got her in this mess and completely determined to keep making the bad calls with a smile on her face. She has a food-based superpower like her family (as seen in the previous Chew series) — absorbing information by sharing meals with people — and uses it for shenanigans instead of the public good.