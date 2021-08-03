Cancel
Rainy Tuesday, Cooler Temps Through the Week

By Nicole Madden
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA soggy setup for your Tuesday with steady rain through the afternoon. Cold air damming will lock clouds in place and keep temps cool over the next few days. Highs will only reach the mid 70s this afternoon. Rain will wrap up gradually, but there is the potential for a few heavy downpours that could lead to a low end flash flooding threat. Isolated to widely scattered showers will be possible the next few days. Temps will remain well below average through the end of the week with highs reaching the low to mid 80s. The wedge keeping the clouds and cooler temps in place will break this weekend allowing for heat and sunshine to return. Sunday highs will jump back into the low 90s.

