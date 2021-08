If you run a business and host a blog, not only can you show off your product or service, but you can rise in the organic search results of Google. While true, plenty of entrepreneurs don’t know what they are doing. And, as a result, when running a blog without understanding basic design principles, you will not excite your customers or keep them interested in the long-term. While true, if you follow these five web design principles, you can create a popular company blog.