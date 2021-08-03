Cancel
Maine State

Make Some Family Memories At The Oldest Campground In Maine

By Cooper Fox
 3 days ago
For over eight decades, Aroostook State Park has been providing Mainers, and visitors from all over the world, a chance to experience the majestic beauty of The County. Maine's first state park, it is located on nearly 900 acres of land near the town of Presque Isle. According to Wikipedia, Quaggy Jo Mountain (which comes from the Native American words for "Twin Peaked") and Echo Lake are some of the park's features. Additionally, there are miles and miles of four season trails snaking their way through the park.

