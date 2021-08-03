Make Some Family Memories At The Oldest Campground In Maine

On second thought, let's put the kayaks back into the garage. According to Ocearch Shark Tracker, a juvenile great white shark named Martha has recently pinged one of the site's tracking devices in the Georgetown area in southern Maine. She's not very big at this point, logging in at 7 feet and just 184 lbs. Looking at the site you can see how they've tracked Martha beginning earlier this year from off the coast of South Carolina and then up the eastern seaboard to the Gulf of Maine, about 50 miles off the coast. Martha has traveled 3,032 miles in 214 days now, and it's no wonder that she keeps her figure looking good.