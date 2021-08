BRATTLEBORO - Entering the heat of the summer season, one of the most-asked questions the Connecticut River Conservancy gets is if rivers are clean enough for swimming, boating, and other recreation. There are two ways to know if rivers are likely clean. The first is to think about the recent weather. Rain picks up all sorts of pollutants as it flows across roads and parking lots, which are then flushed into rivers via storm drains. Additionally, heavy rain overwhelms aging sewer and stormwater infrastructure, causing sewage and polluted stormwater to flow directly into rivers rather than back up into homes. For these reasons, CRC recommends people stay out of the river for 24 to 48 hours after a heavy rain because bacteria levels could be high.