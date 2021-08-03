Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maverick County, TX

Maverick County Tax Assessor-Collector Isamari Sanchez Villarreal Announces Retirement

epbusinessjournal.com
 3 days ago

Maverick County Tax Assessor-Collector Isamari Sanchez Villarreal announced on Monday, August 2, 2021, at a press conference held in her office that she is retiring from her elected position due to personal reasons and thanked the citizens of Maverick County for their support during the past 13 years as the County Tax-Assessor and almost 40 years of service in the Maverick County Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office.

www.epbusinessjournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
County
Maverick County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Assessor#The Maverick#Tax Assessor Collector#General Election
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Resurgent Taliban take provincial capital, kill Afghan govt spokesman

KABUL, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents captured an Afghan provincial capital and killed the government's senior media officer in Kabul on Friday amid a deteriorating security situation as U.S. and other foreign troops withdraw. A police spokesman in southern Nimroz province said the capital Zaranj had fallen to the...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

IOC removes two Belarus coaches, sprinter says order came from 'high up'

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Two Belarus coaches who cut short sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya's Tokyo Games have had their accreditation revoked and were removed from the athletes village, the IOC said on Friday. Athletics head coach Yuri Moisevich and team official Artur Shumak were asked to leave the Olympic village,...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Athletics-Simply 'amazing' Felix claims record 10th medal

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - She may have one more race to go but American Allyson Felix has already clinched an Olympic sendoff worthy of her astonishing career. She won a record 10th Olympic medal on Friday after finishing third in the 400 metres, becoming the most decorated woman in track and field history as she surpassed Merlene Ottey in the all-time Olympic medal table in her final individual Olympic race.

Comments / 0

Community Policy