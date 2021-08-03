Maverick County Tax Assessor-Collector Isamari Sanchez Villarreal Announces Retirement
Maverick County Tax Assessor-Collector Isamari Sanchez Villarreal announced on Monday, August 2, 2021, at a press conference held in her office that she is retiring from her elected position due to personal reasons and thanked the citizens of Maverick County for their support during the past 13 years as the County Tax-Assessor and almost 40 years of service in the Maverick County Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office.www.epbusinessjournal.com
