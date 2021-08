Dozens of Jamaican nationals, many of whom have lived in the UK since they were young children and have British children, have been detained in recent days and are facing removal from the country within days.At least 34 people have been issued deportation orders for a charter flight to Jamaica scheduled for 11 August on the basis that they have committed crimes in the past, in what campaigners say amounts to “double punishment”.A number of the individuals who were detained in recent weeks and told they would be deported have since had their removal directions cancelled following intervention from lawyers,...