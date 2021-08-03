Cancel
The new California school mask rule doesn’t faze many students. It’s ‘second nature’ now

By MELISSA GOMEZ
Miami Herald
 5 days ago

LOS ANGELES — Some high school students take "mask breaks" and go outside for gulps of unfiltered air. They are irked by the beads of sweat on their upper lip in the heat, but nothing that a quick swipe can't handle. They have learned to talk louder in class. A student sitting at her desk plans for a drink of water — mask down, sip, mask up. And sports conditioning while masked? Exhausting yet better than sitting at home.

www.miamiherald.com

Arizona Stateboisestatepublicradio.org

Arizona Schools Tell Students To Mask Up In Defiance Of State Law

Across the country, schools are implementing mask mandates as COVID-19 cases continue to rise and the U.S. grapples with the highly contagious Delta variant. But their efforts aren’t being met without resistance. A number of governors are banning mask mandates, including in Phoenix, Arizona, where six school districts are defying Gov. Doug Ducey’s order.
Arizona Statetucson.com

Schools not liable for student violence off campus, Arizona justices rule

PHOENIX — Schools can’t be held accountable for violent incidents between students that occur off campus, the Arizona Supreme Court ruled Friday. The justices rejected claims by Diannah Dinsmoor that the Deer Valley Unified School District was liable for the 2014 shooting death of her daughter, Ana, who was killed by a fellow student identified only as Matthew in court records.
Carson City, NVpvtimes.com

Sisolak issues new mask rules for state’s K-12 schools

CARSON CITY — Nevada will implement the latest federal guidance on use of face coverings in schools to stem the spread of COVID-19, with K-12 students in Washoe and Clark counties required to be masked while indoors regardless of their vaccine status under a new directive issued Wednesday by Gov. Steve Sisolak.
California Statenorthbaybusinessjournal.com

California considers indoor mask rules after CDC's recommendation

California health officials are reviewing federal guidance that residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should resume wearing masks in indoor public settings in regions with elevated levels of coronavirus transmission, but have not yet decided whether to alter the state's rules to match. "We are doing a full review...
Cooper City, FLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Mask rules are OK in schools, but students don’t have to follow them, state says

Florida school districts can impose mask rules, but students will be allowed to ignore them if their parents opt them out, under a rule issued Friday by the state Department of Health. Children who feel bullied because of mask rules — including those opting out of the rule or ones wearing a mask — are eligible to receive a private school voucher, under a different rule the state Board of ...
Texas Statetpr.org

Texas Says Schools Can't Enforce Mask Mandates. What Does That Mean For Unvaccinated Students As Coronavirus Cases Surge?

As teachers and students prepare to return to in-person learning, many are concerned about the pandemic risks and best practices for children in Texas schools. State leadership have prohibited mask-wearing enforcement, even for students who are too young to get vaccinated amid a surge in new cases and hospitalizations attributable to the more contagious delta variant.
California Statecitizensjournal.us

California Parents Are Pulling Children From Public Schools

At Aliso Christian Academy, principal Kaelyn Peterson said she is witnessing an increase in enrollments. Before enrolling families into the school, Peterson provides them with a tour of the facility. Based on information she’s gleaned on the tours she’s led, parents are reaching for more in-person instruction as they see it more suitable for their kids, she said.
Educationredlakenationnews.com

Masks recommended for younger students in state's schools

BOSTON (AP) — Students from kindergarten through sixth grade, most of whom are not eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine, should wear masks indoors when schools reopen this fall, according to recommendations released Friday by the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. Older students who are not yet vaccinated,...
Orange County, CAmynewsla.com

OC School Board to Sue Newsom Over Mask Rule for Students

The Orange County Board of Education plans to sue Gov. Gavin Newsom over the state’s mandate that K-12 students must wear masks indoors for the upcoming school year. The board voted Tuesday night to pursue a legal challenge to Newsom’s ongoing assertion of emergency rule-making powers due to the coronavirus pandemic, specifically the school mask mandate, which was issued last month.
EducationLexington County Chronicle

Back to school mask rules

As schools prepare to reopen, health rules may change. You and your family would be wise to check the websites of the schools you or your children attend. The Centers for Disease Control and SC Department of Health and Environmental Control say for those who have had both doses of Pfizer or Moderna or 1 dose of Johnson & Johnson more than 14 days ago, there is no mask requirement.
Clarke County, GAAthens Banner-Herald

Clarke County schools now require masks for all students, employees and visitors

All Clarke County students, regardless of vaccination status or grade, will be required to wear masks effective immediately, Clarke County School System announced on Monday. In a change of course, the school district announced on Monday that everyone on CCSD property — including students, employees, and visitors — will be required to wear masks. The announcement comes just a little more than a week ahead of the first day of school on Aug. 4.

