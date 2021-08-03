Cancel
Metal Mining

Solitario Establishes Major New Land Positions in Highly Prospective Gold Terrain in the United States

 5 days ago

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Solitario Zinc Corp. ('Solitario') (NYSE American:XPL)(TSX:SLR) is pleased to announce that it has acquired approximately 11,600 acres of mineral rights in western South Dakota known as the Golden Crest Project. These mineral claims comprise strategic land holdings in a gold district that has historically produced from multiple mines ranging in production from several million to the more than 40 million ounces of gold at the Super Giant Homestake Mine. The project area is in a safe and mining friendly jurisdiction with highly developed infrastructure, an unbroken 145-year record of continuous gold mining, a skilled mining workforce and a history of high-grade, underground mineable gold deposits.

Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Strategic Metals Advances Oli and Bix Tin Projects, Central Yukon

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / Strategic Metals Ltd. (TSXV:SMD) ('Strategic') announces results from the Oli and Bix projects, two of its many, wholly-owned critical metals projects. The Oli and Bix projects are located in the prolific Tombstone/McQuesten mineral belt of central Yukon, which hosts active mines,...
Industryalbuquerqueexpress.com

Gatling Delivers Drilling Update: 7.7 g/t Au over 17.0 m Extending the Bear Deposit and Additional Positive Drilling Continues at the Fernland Deposit

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / GATLING EXPLORATION INC. (TSXV:GTR)(OTCQB:GATGF) (the 'Company' or 'Gatling) is pleased to announce that its ongoing drill program at the Larder Gold project has added significant value leading up to its mineral resource estimate in Q3 2021. Drilling at the Bear deposit has returned 7.7 g/t Au over 17.0 m including 25.3 g/t Au over 4.0 m up plunge from the core of the Bear deposit, connecting it to near-surface lenses identified in Gatling's 2019 drill campaign. The Fernland deposit has completed the 13,500 m drill program targeting near-surface gold mineralization and recent drilling from all three zones has added to both open pit and underground resource potential. Gatling has now entered the resource update phase utilizing its large drill database highlighted by more than 60,000 m of drilling completed by the company across all three high-grade gold deposits over the past 2.5 years, plus 70,000 m of historical drilling including 37,000 m to support Fernland's initial resource estimate.
Economyaustinnews.net

Diamcor Receives Approval from the TSX Venture Exchange on Warrant Amendments

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / Diamcor Mining Inc. (TSXV:DMI)(OTCQB:DMIFF), ('Diamcor' or, the 'Company') announced today that the repricing of the outstanding warrants and extension of the expiry date detailed in the Company's news release dated June 4, 2021, has been approved by the TSX Venture Exchange.
Metal MiningPosted by
The Associated Press

Warrior Gold Quadruples Land Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Camp

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2021-- Warrior Gold Inc. (TSX-V - WAR) (“Warrior Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an option agreement with an arm’s length party to acquire a 100% interest in the KL West (“KLW”) and KL Central (“KLC”) land packages. The KLW land package comprises 107 mining claims totaling 11,792 hectares and the KLC land package comprises eight mining claims totaling 2,302 hectares for an aggregate of 115 claims totaling 14,094 hectares. The KLW land package is contiguous to and west of the Company’s Goodfish-Kirana project and the KLC land package is contiguous to Warrior Gold’s newly acquired Arnold claim block which is adjacent to both Agnico Eagle’s Kirkland Lake Project and New Found Gold’s Lucky Strike Project. Following the acquisition, Warrior Gold’s land position will consist of 373 claims and 29 patented claims, totaling 18,884 hectares, ranking the Company as one of the largest landholders in the camp.
IndustryStreetInsider.com

GreenBank Portfolio Company Ubique Minerals to Acquire up to 80% Of the Port Loko Bauxite Deposit and Partially Developed Mine in Sierra Leone

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / GreenBank Capital Inc. (CSE:GBC)(OTC PINK:GRNBF)(FRA:2TL) ("GreenBank" or "the Company") is pleased to report that its portfolio company Ubique Minerals Limited ("Ubique")(CSE:UBQ) has entered into an exclusive, non-binding Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") to earn-in up-to 80% of Alumina Ventures Ltd ("AVL") shares. AVL is 100% owner of the Port Loko Bauxite deposit and partially developed mine in Sierra Leone.
Metal Miningmining.com

AngloGold plunges as key African mine may stay shut all year

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE: AU, JSE: ANG ) stock dropped as much as 12% Friday after it cut production forecast and said a key mine in Ghana may not resume output this year after an accident in May. The company lowered its output goal by about 12% after removing planned gold...
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

GSilver Begins Stockpiling Vein Material at El Cubo

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd. (the 'Company' or 'GSilver') (TSXV:GSVR)(OTCQX:GSVRF) is pleased to announce that crews have begun stockpiling mineralised material from its El Cubo mine in anticipation of the recommencement of operations at the El Cubo mill. In addition, the Company has signed a mine development and production agreement with contract mining group MGA to execute contract mining services at El Cubo until December 31, 2022.
Energy IndustryStreetInsider.com

Cuda Oil and Gas Inc. Announces Additional $4 Million Financing from Senior Lender

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2021) - Cuda Oil and Gas Inc. (TSXV: CUDA) ("Cuda" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an additional $4.0 million of financing ("Credit Facility B") from its Senior Lender, Tallinn Capital Energy Limited Partnership ("Tallinn"), under the Senior Credit Facility agreement signed on January 20, 2021. The additional proceeds will be used for the payment of account payables relating to, and continued development of, its oil assets and miscible gas flood injection program in the Powder River Basin, Converse County, Wyoming.
Soccertheclevelandamerican.com

Mexico fell dramatically in the final of the Gold Cup against the United States

Once again the Mexican team fell in the final against a fierce rival of the United States. The country of stars and stripes won the tricolor of Gerardo Martino by a small margin and was declared the champion of the Gold Cup. It was a real disappointment considering they fell the same way in the Nations League final three months ago.
MLSRealGM

United States Beats Mexico To Win 2021 Gold Cup

The United States defeated Mexico 1-0 in the 2021 Gold Cup final with a Miles Robinson header in extra time. The U.S. went into the match Sunday as the underdog because many of its top players from the Nations League tourney were not on the Gold Cup roster so they could prepare for their European seasons.
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Softball-Japan win gold in 2-0 shutdown of United States

YOKOHAMA, Japan, July 27 (Reuters) - Japan won the gold medal in softball at the Tokyo Games on Tuesday by beating the United States 2-0. The result left the United States with the silver medal. Canada earlier took bronze by defeating Mexico 3-2. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Marketskitco.com

Blockchain will establish a ground state for the world's economy bringing gold back into play - George Gilder

“We need to establish a ground state for the world economy, which will bring gold back into play through the expression of money as time,” said George Gilder, America’s top tech futurist, and best-selling author. He is referring to Blockchain technology. Blockchain is a decentralized distributor of digital assets on the internet which is transparent and cannot be modified. Cryptocurrencies use Blockchain technology to record and secure online transactions.
Metal Miningminingnewsnorth.com

Nighthawk affirms high-grade gold at Cass

Nighthawk Gold Corp. Aug. 3 reported that one hole drilled into the high-grade core of the Cass target at Indin Lake cut 51 meters averaging 6.92 grams per metric ton gold, confirming that this area could add both tonnage and grade to the resources established on the Northwest Territories property.
Gold Canyon, AZyourvalley.net

Serdy: State land amendment withdrawn for property east of Gold Canyon

As of now, there is no timeline or funding to extend State Route 24 beyond Ironwood Road. This concept would have fast-tracked SR24 to be constructed concurrently with the employment project, coming in right behind the Renaissance Festival with a dedicated exit/entrance just for its traffic, keeping it away from U.S. 60.”
Industryktoo.org

State allows Donlin Gold to lease land for 315-mile pipeline

On July 20, the Alaska Department of Natural Resources for the second time granted Donlin Gold the right to lease state land to build a pipeline that will power its mine. DNR has granted land-use rights for a proposed 315-mile long pipeline that would stretch from Cook Inlet to the proposed mine site about 12 miles north of Crooked Creek on the Kuskokwim River. The pipeline will supply natural gas to the mine to power its operations.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

GoldHaven Acquires Major Land Position in Central Newfoundland Gold Belt, Newfoundland, Canada

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2021) - GoldHaven Resources Corp.(CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS)("GoldHaven" or the "Company")is pleased to announce that it has entered into an earn-in agreement under which GoldHaven may earn a 100% interest in the 8,175 hectare Pat's Pond and 13,145.5 hectare O'Neill projects located in Central Newfoundland Gold Belt (CNGB), central Newfoundland (Figure 1). The Pat's Pond and O'Neill projects are prospective for epithermal gold and volcanogenic massive sulphide mineralization and are road accessible.
Harrisburg, PAPosted by
PennLive.com

Why food waste is a major issue in the United States | Opinion

Up to 40% of food in the United States goes to waste each year. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) estimates that supermarkets alone generate 43 billion pounds of food waste each year and lose $15 billion annually in unsold fruit and vegetables. The annual estimated cost of wasted food in the United States is $218 billion.

