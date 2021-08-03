Solitario Establishes Major New Land Positions in Highly Prospective Gold Terrain in the United States
DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Solitario Zinc Corp. ('Solitario') (NYSE American:XPL)(TSX:SLR) is pleased to announce that it has acquired approximately 11,600 acres of mineral rights in western South Dakota known as the Golden Crest Project. These mineral claims comprise strategic land holdings in a gold district that has historically produced from multiple mines ranging in production from several million to the more than 40 million ounces of gold at the Super Giant Homestake Mine. The project area is in a safe and mining friendly jurisdiction with highly developed infrastructure, an unbroken 145-year record of continuous gold mining, a skilled mining workforce and a history of high-grade, underground mineable gold deposits.
