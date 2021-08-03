Cancel
California Nanotechnologies Announces Q1/FY2022 Results

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompany continues progress with Thermoelectrics customer. LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / California Nanotechnologies Corp. ('Cal Nano' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that revenue for the quarter ending May 31, 2021 was $206,370. 'This represents the largest Q1 revenue in history for the Company, which is an incredible achievement due to the current pandemic situation impacting our customers' stated CEO Eric Eyerman. EPS were nil in Q1 F2021 and Q1 F2022. Of note, professional fees were higher than normal due to the Company's annual audit. The full financial statements are available on SEDAR and the Company website.

