An advocate for nursing home residents is criticizing Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration for not resuming daily reporting of COVID-19 case rates in long-term care facilities. In April 2020, the state began releasing names of nursing homes and assisted living facilities where there were confirmed cases of COVID-19 after news outlets filed a public records lawsuit demanding the information. For more than a year, it shared detailed lists about which homes had active infections and deaths, and broke down the numbers between staff and residents.