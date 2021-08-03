Rapid Nutrition Firms up Balance Sheet with Focused Consolidation Strategy

On December 15 2020, the European Commission published one of the key pieces of its digital strategy: the proposed text for the Digital Markets Act (DMA). As the digital economy evolves, a small number of companies has become the largest and most influential players. They have created large digital ecosystems that connect multiple platform businesses. As such, they have become the gateway that a lot of companies and consumers must cross to access the digital economy. The European Commission's new proposal aims to introduce new rules for these large platforms acting as "gatekeepers" of digital markets.