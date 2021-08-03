Increase in the Target Minimum Shareholding for the Purchase Offer in Petroteq Energy Inc. (PQE) Shares by Uppgard Konsult AB.

BTEGF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $1.65 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $1.65 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.32.