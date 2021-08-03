What a Novel Can Teach Us about Religion in America | Bruce Ledewitz

Editor, Register-Mail: A sign of the times? Many of our Christian denominations are succumbing to the whims and immoral ways of secular society. They call it "inclusion" and "diversity." Many churches have accepted non-traditional marriage and also treat abortion as if our God would accept those "choices." Compromising with those specific issues is not in accordance with his word or his will. Our church pews are full of sinners, but those sinners are seeking forgiveness. Our God loves all repentant sinners but he detests their sin. He will not accept nor forgive any unrepentant sin. All sin must be addressed from the pulpit even if addressing them steps on some toes and results in fewer people in the pews.