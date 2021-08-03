Cancel
Religion

What a Novel Can Teach Us about Religion in America | Bruce Ledewitz

By Bruce Ledewitz
penncapital-star.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA novel can capture a moment in a culture. The Startup Wife, by Tahmima Anam, perfectly captures the collapse of churchgoing in American life on the eve of the pandemic. This is the America where less than a majority report membership in any religious institution and where only around a third of Americans respond that they attend religious activities once a week. And actual membership and attendance are undoubtedly less than that.

Tahmima Anam
#Organized Religion#On Religion#Religions#Americans#Sati#Christian
