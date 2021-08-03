Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Metal Mining

Trigon Reports Significant Increase in Indicated Resources at Kombat Mine, Namibia

albuquerqueexpress.com
 3 days ago

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Trigon Metals Inc. (TSX-V:TM) ('Trigon' or the 'Company') announces an updated NI 43-101 Mineral Resource estimate at the Kombat Mine in Namibia ('Kombat' or the 'Project'). Combined open pit and underground Indicated Mineral Resources estimates have risen to 12.2 million tonnes at 1.94% copper, 13.65 g/t silver and 0.70% lead, as compared to thestrictly open pit Indicated Mineral Resource estimate of 7.35 million tonnes at 0.91% copper, 0.58g/t silver and 0.88% lead announced (see press release dated October 29, 2020).

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trigon#Namibia#Mining Equipment#A Feasibility Study#Morocco#Mineral Resources#Pb Not Incl#Pb Not Ag#These Mineral Resource
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Metal Mining
Related
Industryalbuquerqueexpress.com

Oil Discovery in Namibia's Kavango Basin Represents Hope for Namibians and the Environment (By NJ Ayuk)

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / Six months ago, Canadian oil and gas company Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. ('ReconAfrica') began exploratory drilling in the deep Kavango Basin of northeast Namibia and into northwest Botswana. The company holds a total licensed area of 8.5 million acres in the area, and it hoped to find massive reserves of conventional oil in this thick Permian sequence.
Metal Miningalbuquerqueexpress.com

Anaconda Mining Files Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report for the Goldboro Gold Project

Pre-tax Net Present Value 5% of $805M with a pre-tax IRR of 29.0%. After-tax Net Present Value 5% of $547M with an after-tax IRR of 24.4%. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Anaconda Mining Inc. ('Anaconda' or the 'Company') (TSX:ANX)(OTCQX:ANXGF) is pleased to announce the filing of a technical report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 ('NI 43-101') with respect to a preliminary economic assessment ('PEA') for its 100%-owned Goldboro Gold Project in Nova Scotia, Canada ('Goldboro', or the 'Project'). The technical report, entitled 'NI 43-101 Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Goldboro Gold Project, Eastern Goldfields District, Nova Scotia,' with an effective date of June 23, 2021 (the 'Technical Report'), follows the previous announcement on June 23, 2021. All currency is presented in Canadian dollars (C$) and referenced as 'C$' or '$,' unless otherwise stated.
Marketsdallassun.com

Delta Resources Recieves $200,000 Cash Payment from Yorkton Ventures

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Delta Resources Limited ('Delta' or 'The Company') (TSX-V:DLTA) (OTCBB:DTARF) (Frankfurt:6G01) is pleased to announce that it has received a fourth tranche cash payment of $200,000 from Yorkton Ventures (TSX/V:YVI) for the sale of its Bellechasse-Timmins Gold Deposit in southeastern Quebec, Canada.
Energy IndustryBusiness Insider

Argentina Lithium Options Additional Properties at Salar de Antofalla

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 4, 2021 /CNW/ -- Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSX-V: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF), ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is expanding its lithium exploration project at the Salar de Antofalla in Argentina (the "Project"). The Company has entered into an option agreement with a group of three local vendors to earn a 100% interest in three granted mine concession properties totaling 5,380.5 hectares (the "Optioned Properties") situated adjacent to the Company's 9,000 hectares of 100% held claims (the "Staked Properties").
BusinessBusiness Insider

Denison Reports Decision to Increase Anticipated ISR Mining Head Grade at Phoenix by 50%

TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison" or the "Company") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to report positive interim results from the ongoing metallurgical test program for the planned In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") mining operation at the Phoenix uranium deposit ("Phoenix"), located on the Company's 90% owned Wheeler River Uranium Project ("Wheeler River" or the "Project"). Test work completed to date, has consistently supported an ISR mining uranium head-grade for Phoenix in excess of the 10 grams / Litre ("g/L") assumed in the Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") completed for Wheeler River in 2018. Accordingly, the Company has decided to adapt its plans for the remaining metallurgical test work, including the bench-scale tests of the unit operations of the proposed process plant, to reflect a 50% increase in the head-grade of uranium bearing solution ("UBS") to be recovered from the well-field. View PDF version.
Metal MiningStreetInsider.com

Japan Gold Expands the Togi Project Following High-Grade Results from the Barrick Alliance Work Program

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2021) - Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce acceptance by the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry ("METI") of 51 new prospecting rights applications covering approximately 145 sq km around its Barrick Alliance Togi Project, on the Noto Peninsula of Honshu Island (Figure 1).
BusinessStreetInsider.com

MJ Innovation Capital Corp. Reports Results of Its Special Meeting of Shareholders

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2021) - MJ Innovation Capital Corp. (TSXV: MSMJ.P) ("MJ" or the "Company"), a capital pool company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), announces that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in detail in the Company's management information circular dated June 30, 2021 (the "Circular") were approved at the special meeting of the shareholders of the Company held on August 4, 2021 (the "Meeting").
Metal Miningaustinnews.net

Monarch Mining Announces 136% Increase in Measured and Indicated Gold Resource at the Beaufor Mine

Beaufor Mine now contains an estimated Measured Mineral Resource of 328,500 tonnes grading at 5.7 g/t Au for a total of 59,900 ounces of gold and an estimated Indicated Mineral Resource of 956,400 tonnes grading at 5.2 g/t Au for a total of 159,300 ounces, a significant increase compared to the previous mineral resource estimate (see press release dated January 28, 2021).
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Trigon Provides Progress Update on the Restart of its Kombat Mine

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Trigon Metals Inc. (TSXV:TM) ('Trigon' or the 'Company') is pleased to provide an update on the progress of the various projects related to the restart of its Kombat Mine in Namibia, where open pit mining is planned to recommence in late 2021.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Nubian Begins Diamond Drilling After Completing Maiden RC Drilling Program at its Yandoit Gold Project, Victoria, Australia

TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Nubian Resources Ltd. (TSXV: NBR) ("Nubian" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, through Ballarat Investment Project Management Pty Ltd ("BIPM"), a controlled subsidiary of the Company, it has completed an initial Reverse Circulation ("RC") drilling program at its Yandoit Gold Project and across Exploration Licence 5193 (or "EL5193") located in the central Goldfields of Victoria, Australia. The Company has now deployed a diamond drilling rig at the project capable of drilling deeper diamond core.
Businessdallassun.com

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. Commences Geophysical Work Program at the Freeman Creek Gold Property, Idaho, USA.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Patriot') (CSE:PMET)(OTCQB:RGDCF)(FSE:R9GA) is pleased to announce it has commenced a ground geophysical survey program at the Company's wholly owned Freeman Creek Gold Property (the 'Property'). The Property is located 15 km northeast of Salmon, Idaho, and is road accessible year-round.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR UP TO $4 MILLION

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States. Vancouver, British Columbia, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- St. James Gold Corp. (the " Company " ) (TSXV: LORD) (OTCQB: LRDJF) (FSE: BVU3) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Canaccord Genuity Corp. as lead agent (the " Lead Agent") in connection with a commercially reasonable efforts brokered private placement of: (i) up to 931,667 units of the Company (each, a " Unit") at a price of $3.22 per Unit; and (ii) up to 259,067 flow-through units of the Company (each, a " FT Unit") at a price of $3.86 per FT Unit, in any combination and for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of up to $4,000,000 (the " Offering").
Economydallassun.com

Strategic Metals Advances Oli and Bix Tin Projects, Central Yukon

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / Strategic Metals Ltd. (TSXV:SMD) ('Strategic') announces results from the Oli and Bix projects, two of its many, wholly-owned critical metals projects. The Oli and Bix projects are located in the prolific Tombstone/McQuesten mineral belt of central Yukon, which hosts active mines,...
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Portofino Completes Site Visit, Prepares for Drilling - Yergo Lithium Project

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2021) - PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") is pleased to report that its Argentine field crew has completed a site visit to its Yergo, Argentina lithium project this week to evaluate current conditions and prepare site logistics for a near term drilling program.
San Francisco, CAalbuquerqueexpress.com

Wikisoft Corp. (OTC:WSFT) Announces Effectiveness of S-1

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / Wikisoft Corp. (the 'Company,' 'we,' and 'our') (OTC PINK:WSFT) today announced that its Registration Statement on as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') on July 30th 2021, as amended, has become effective as of 4:00 pm EST August 5th, 2021.
Industryalbuquerqueexpress.com

Gatling Delivers Drilling Update: 7.7 g/t Au over 17.0 m Extending the Bear Deposit and Additional Positive Drilling Continues at the Fernland Deposit

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / GATLING EXPLORATION INC. (TSXV:GTR)(OTCQB:GATGF) (the 'Company' or 'Gatling) is pleased to announce that its ongoing drill program at the Larder Gold project has added significant value leading up to its mineral resource estimate in Q3 2021. Drilling at the Bear deposit has returned 7.7 g/t Au over 17.0 m including 25.3 g/t Au over 4.0 m up plunge from the core of the Bear deposit, connecting it to near-surface lenses identified in Gatling's 2019 drill campaign. The Fernland deposit has completed the 13,500 m drill program targeting near-surface gold mineralization and recent drilling from all three zones has added to both open pit and underground resource potential. Gatling has now entered the resource update phase utilizing its large drill database highlighted by more than 60,000 m of drilling completed by the company across all three high-grade gold deposits over the past 2.5 years, plus 70,000 m of historical drilling including 37,000 m to support Fernland's initial resource estimate.
Industryalbuquerqueexpress.com

Silver Spruce Completes Phase 1 Drilling at El Mezquite Au-Ag Project, Sonora, Mexico

BEDFORD, NS / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Silver Spruce Resources Inc. ('Silver Spruce' or the 'Company') (TSXV:SSE)(FRA:S6Q1) is pleased to announce the completion of its Phase 1 exploration drilling at the El Mezquite Au-Ag property ('El Mezquite' or the 'Property'). A total of 2,485 metres were drilled in twenty (20) holes covering eight collar locations. The first seven (7) drill holes were completed on June 14th and the Company is anticipating the final results of gold, silver and multi-element analyses by mid-August. The remaining thirteen (13) holes were drilled with two RC rigs from Layne de Mexico and completed as scheduled on July 28th.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Amarc Receives Additional Funding From Freeport-McMoran Mineral Properties Canada Inc. To Advance Exploration Activities at Its Joy Copper-Gold Porphyry District, BC

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Amarc Resources Ltd. ('Amarc' or the 'Company') (TSXV:AHR)(OTCQB:AXREF) is pleased to announce that Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties Canada Inc. ('Freeport') has increased its first year contribution to the Company's ongoing exploration program at the JOY District (the 'JOY') in north-central British Columbia ('BC') by 37.5% - from CDN$4 million to CDN$5.5 million.
U.K.propertyindustryeye.com

Significant increase in letting agent fines

There has been a 532% increase in the size of fines issued to letting agents and landlords in London in the space of just two months, fresh analysis of the Mayor of London’s Rogue Landlord and Letting Agent Checker (RLAC) shows. Total fines of £139,146 were handed out to letting...

Comments / 0

Community Policy