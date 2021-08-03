Green Stream Holdings' Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering to Provide a 4th Feasibility Study for Multi Meg Solar Farms
Recently announced projects for three sites have agreements signed; revenues are expected to exceed $87 million over the life of these projects. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:GSFI) ('the Company') (https://greensolarutility.com), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, today, has announced the survey for a 4th feasibility study in addition to the three previously announced sites with total project revenues expected to exceed $87 million over the life of these current projects.www.albuquerqueexpress.com
Comments / 0