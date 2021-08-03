Green Stream Holdings' Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering to Provide a 4th Feasibility Study for Multi Meg Solar Farms

The Company's Sees Increasing Consumer Demand For Conversion Of Old Shipping/Cargo Containers Into Inexpensive Greenhouses. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:GSFI) ('the Company') (https://greensolarutility.com),an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, which had previously announced that it would be entering the rapidly growing urban gardening sector with solar greenhouses dedicated primarily to rooftop farming, and a program to project to convert old shipping/cargo containers into inexpensive greenhouses for urban and inner city neighborhoods, today confirmed it expected to deliver and launch another of its self-contained Solar Greenhouse with its own irrigation system and back-up battery supply within a week.