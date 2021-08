The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has argued that the country’s ban on betting sponsorships in football is having an adverse effect on the sports sector in general. Warning that the restrictions were ‘bringing the entire sports sector to its knees’, the FIGC and its President, Gabrielle Gravina, has called for a temporary suspension of the ban, requesting a minimum of a two-year lift of the prohibition measures until 30 June 2023 in order to enable the industry to recuperate lost earnings.