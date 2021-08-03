New multi-institution hub to explore nuclear physics and cosmic mergers
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — A $3.25 million grant from the U.S. National Science Foundation will support a multi-institution collaboration, which includes Penn State, that will take an interdisciplinary approach to studying the properties of hot, dense nuclear matter like that found in neutron stars. The Nuclear Physics from Multi-Messenger Mergers (NP3M) Focus Research Hub will encourage collaborations across nuclear physics, astrophysics, and gravitational-wave physics.news.psu.edu
