Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

New multi-institution hub to explore nuclear physics and cosmic mergers

By Gail McCormick
The Daily Collegian
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — A $3.25 million grant from the U.S. National Science Foundation will support a multi-institution collaboration, which includes Penn State, that will take an interdisciplinary approach to studying the properties of hot, dense nuclear matter like that found in neutron stars. The Nuclear Physics from Multi-Messenger Mergers (NP3M) Focus Research Hub will encourage collaborations across nuclear physics, astrophysics, and gravitational-wave physics.

news.psu.edu

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Physics World#Computational Physics#Penn State#The Nuclear Physics#Multi Messenger Mergers#Np3m Rrb#Focus Research Hub#Syracuse University#The University Of Houston#Csats#Elsbach
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science Education
NewsBreak
Science
Related
AstronomyPosted by
The Independent

Nasa telescope spots mysterious ‘free-floating planets’ not attached to any solar system

Scientists have seen evidence of a mysterious set of “free-floating” planets, making their way through deep space without being attached to any star.The research was done using Nasa’s Kepler Space Telescope, which captured intriguing signals that suggested there are Earth-sized planets hiding within space.Those signals were not, however, matched by a longer signal that might be expected if they were joined by a host star, like our Sun.Researchers suggest therefore that the stars might once have formed around their own star, before being thrown out of their solar system by the gravitational effect of other, heavier neighbours.The signals were captured...
AstronomyPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Physicists at CERN Just Discovered a Brand New Particle

In quantum physics, one breakthrough can quickly lead to several more. This could happen in the wake of a brand new particle recently discovered by a group of scientists with the Large Hadron Collider (LHCb), called Tcc+ and dubbed a tetraquark, according to a recent presentation at the European Physical Society Conference on High Energy Physics (EPS-HEP). The new particle is an exotic hadron comprised of two quarks and two antiquarks.
Energy IndustryPosted by
AFP

Nuclear scientists hail US fusion breakthrough

Nuclear scientists using lasers the size of three football fields said Tuesday they had generated a huge amount of energy from fusion, possibly offering hope for the development of a new clean energy source. Experts focused their giant array of almost 200 laser beams onto a tiny spot to create a mega blast of energy -- eight times more than they had ever done in the past. Although the energy only lasted for a very short time -- just 100 trillionths of a second -- it took scientists closer to the holy grail of fusion ignition, the moment when they are creating more energy than they are using. "This result is a historic advance for inertial confinement fusion research," said Kim Budil, the director of Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, which operates the National Ignition Facility in California, where the experiment took place this month.
AstronomyPopular Mechanics

A Particle Just Did Something That Changed the Nature of Reality

Scientists have observed the extraordinarily tiny oscillations of a charm meson, a type of subatomic particle that contains both a quark and an antiquark. This oscillation proves that charm meson particles can alternate between states of matter and antimatter. To measure the tiny interaction, scientists had to scale down their...
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Exploring Nuclear Reactions in Exploding Stars and the Origin of Aluminum-26

Scientists from the University of Surrey and the FRIB Laboratory at MSU teamed up to explore the origin of aluminum-26, a rare isotope that offers a window into dying stars. Their findings, “Exploiting Isospin Symmetry to Study the Role of Isomers in Stellar Environments,” were published in Physical Review Letters.
IndustryBBC

US lab stands on threshold of key nuclear fusion goal

A US science institute is on the verge of achieving a longstanding goal in nuclear fusion research. The National Ignition Facility uses a powerful laser to heat and compress hydrogen fuel, initiating fusion. An experiment suggests the goal of "ignition", where the energy released by fusion exceeds that delivered by...
Astronomydailygalaxy.com

Clues to the Formation of Our Solar System — “Found in the Closest Star-Forming Cloud to Earth”

“Our solar system was most likely formed in a giant molecular cloud together with a young stellar cluster, and one or more supernova events from some massive stars in this cluster contaminated the gas, which turned into the sun and its planetary system,” said Douglas N. C. Lin, professor emeritus of astronomy and astrophysics at UC Santa Cruz. New multi-wavelength observations of the Ophiuchus star-forming region reveal interactions between clouds of star-forming gas and radionuclides produced in a nearby cluster of young stars. “Although this scenario has been suggested in the past,” Lin added, “the strength of this paper is to use multi-wavelength observations and a sophisticated statistical analysis to deduce a quantitative measurement of the model’s likelihood.”
Physicsquantamagazine.org

How Big Can the Quantum World Be? Physicists Probe the Limits.

Experimental physicsphysicsquantum gravityquantum interpretationsquantum physicsAll topics. It’s a mere speck of matter — a piece of silica crystal no bigger than a virus, levitated in a light beam. But it is almost as motionless as the laws of physics permit. Two teams of researchers, in Austria and Switzerland, have independently...
AstronomyPhys.org

Researchers solve 20-year-old paradox in solar physics

In 1998, the journal Nature published a seminal letter concluding that a mysterious signal, which had been discovered while analyzing the polarization of sunlight, implies that the solar chromosphere (an important layer of the solar atmosphere) is practically unmagnetised, in sharp contradiction with common wisdom. This paradox motivated laboratory experiments and theoretical investigations, which instead of providing a solution, raised new issues, and even led some scientists to question the quantum theory of matter-radiation interaction.
SciencePhys.org

Researchers refine estimate of amount of carbon in Earth's outer core

New research from Florida State University and Rice University is providing a better estimate of the amount of carbon in the Earth's outer core, and the work suggests the core could be the planet's largest reservoir of that element. The research, published in the journal Communications Earth & Environment, estimates...
Sciencesyr.edu

Syracuse University Is Part of Elite Multi-Institutional Physics Research Hub

Top physicists from five institutions from around the United States, including Duncan Brown, Charles Brightman Endowed Professor of Physics in the College of Arts and Sciences, will come together to explore the physics of neutron stars—the densest form of matter observed in the universe. The Nuclear Physics from Multi-Messenger Mergers (NP3M) Focus Research Hub establishes a collaborative research group that will investigate the properties of dense, strongly interacting matter present within neutron stars. By understanding neutron stars, physicists hope to learn more about the similarly dense properties of atomic nuclei.
Energy IndustryThe Daily

UW physics professor receives grant to study nuclear waste

UW physics professor Gerald Seidler received an $800,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Energy to create concrete waste caskets to dispose of nuclear fuel byproducts in collaboration with Sarah Saslow from the Pacific Northwest National Laboratories (PNNL). The project, Seidler’s first study on nuclear waste byproducts, will focus on...
PhysicsPhys.org

Physics researchers discover new electronic phenomenon

Physics researchers at the University of North Florida's Atomic LEGO Lab discovered a new electronic phenomenon they call "asymmetric ferroelectricity." The research led by Dr. Maitri Warusawithana, UNF physics assistant professor, in collaboration with researchers at the University of Illinois and the Arizona State University, demonstrated this phenomenon for the first time in engineered two-dimensional crystals.
Astronomyastrobites.org

Echo location: Finding light echoes from neutron star mergers

Title: Infrared dust echoes from neutron star mergers. Authors: Wenbin Lu, Christopher F. McKee, Kunal P. Mooley. First Author’s Institution: Department of Astrophysical Sciences, Princeton University, Princeton, New Jersey USA/TAPIR, Walter Burke Institute for Theoretical Physics, Caltech, Pasadena, California, USA. Status: Accepted to Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.
AstronomyFuturity

‘Cosmic boomerang’ shines light on life cycle of a galaxy

Astronomers have for the first time observed a cosmic boomerang effect—streams of heavy, molecular gas that are stripped away from a distant galaxy only to circle back and return later. Details of the discovery, previously theorized in simulations but not observed in detail, will appear in the Astrophysical Journal. The...
ScienceArkansas Business

$6.1M Grant Will Establish Virus Research Institute at UA

The National Science Foundation has awarded a $6.1 million grant to the University of Arkansas to establish a research institute focused on virology and virus ecology. The UA said scientists will study multiple virus systems across “all domains of life,” seeking to establish fundamental “rules of life,” or laws of virology, that apply to large sets of virus systems.

Comments / 0

Community Policy