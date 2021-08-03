Clean Vision's Clean-Seas Signs LOI to Build and Operate $30 Million Waste Plastic-to-Energy Pyrolysis Plant in Africa; Kinshasa, DRC is Company's First Project in Africa, Its Fourth Continent

China is reportedly developing the world’s first “clean” nuclear reactor using liquid thorium and molten salt. According to LiveScience, the innovation is much superior to traditional uranium reactors for a whole myriad of reasons. For a start, uranium reactors produce waste that can stay dangerously radioactive for up to 10,000 years. It also creates plutonium-239 as a byproduct, an isotope that can then be used in creating nuclear weapons. Leaks can be catastrophic — like the one in Chernobyl — and those reactors also used a massive amount of water.