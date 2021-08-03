Clean Vision's Clean-Seas Signs LOI to Build and Operate $30 Million Waste Plastic-to-Energy Pyrolysis Plant in Africa; Kinshasa, DRC is Company's First Project in Africa, Its Fourth Continent
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Clean Vision Corporation (OTC PINK:CLNV), a holding company that acquires and operates sustainable clean tech and green energy businesses, today announced that its Clean-Seas subsidiary has signed a Letter of Intent to build and operate a waste plastic-to-energy pyrolysis plant in Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) with a $30 million capex price tag.www.albuquerqueexpress.com
