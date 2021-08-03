ev Transportation Services Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communications Program

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to Coinbase's offering materials for the resale of up to 114,850,769 shares of its Class A common stock, whereby Coinbase began trading as a public company on or around April 14, 2021 (the "Offering") have until September 20, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Coinbase class action lawsuit. The Coinbase class action lawsuit charges Coinbase, certain of its top executives, and others with violations of the Securities Act of 1933. The Coinbase class action lawsuit ( Ramsey v. Coinbase Global, Inc., No. 21-cv-05634) was commenced on July 22, 2021 in the Northern District of California and is assigned to Judge Vince Chhabria.