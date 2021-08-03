Report offers ways to address inequities among Philly’s minority-owned small businesses
A new report offers recommendations for addressing the barriers faced by businesses owned by people of color and building a more equitable entrepreneurship ecosystem. The report, titled Philadelphia Equitable Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Assessment and Strategy, builds on existing investments by the city, United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey and PIDC in enhancing Philadelphia’s entrepreneurial landscape. The work was supported by researchers from Urbane, Next Street, Econsult Solutions, Inc. and SourceLink.www.penncapital-star.com
