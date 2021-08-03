Cancel
Pro Soccer Players Face Higher Rates of Neurodegenerative Disease

physiciansweekly.com
 4 days ago

More years on the field, non-goalkeeper positions associated with higher risk. Former professional soccer players are at significantly higher risk for developing neurodegenerative disease compared to the general population, researchers from Scotland found—and players in outfield positions and those with longer careers faced the highest risk. High-impact sports that lead...

www.physiciansweekly.com

Comments / 0

