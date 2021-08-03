Mayor Coffman’s public-camping ban proposal meets early stalemate from the Aurora City Council
He’ll need at least six votes on the 10-member council to make his proposal law and apparently didn’t have them at a city council study session Monday night. Coffman says his updated ban simultaneously echos the status quo but is also a significant improvement to the current system of abating homeless encampments. Council members Juan Marcano, Angela Lawson, Alison Coombs, Allison Hiltz and Crystal Murillo signaled no support for moving the proposal to the council floor for a formal vote.sentinelcolorado.com
